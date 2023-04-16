Herbal Affair organizers have a challenge each year: Get the Hometown Hero honoree in the vicinity of the Charles Page Triangle Park stage for the noon award presentation without tipping off the winner.

This year’s honoree, Debbie Nobles, made it easy on them. She called city Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin weeks ago and said she wanted to volunteer for the 34th annual event.

Medlin readily accepted the offer and scheduled Nobles to work a shift that just so happened to have her stationed about 50 feet from the stage at noon Saturday.

It worked like a charm.

Asked after Saturday’s award presentation when she had figured out that she was the honoree, Nobles said, “About two seconds ago!”

No one who knows Nobles was surprised to hear that she had volunteered to help with Herbal Affair. As one of her nominators — there were four — said, “Debbie ‘can’t say no!’ when the opportunity comes to help the Sand Springs community become the best city in Oklahoma.”

Nobles, who was the director of the Sandite Child Development Center for 15 years, has volunteered with Special Olympics Oklahoma for 42 years, currently as the statewide director of its Motor Activities Training Program.

She also plays an integral role in facilitating Sand Springs Community Services’ annual Winter Glow fundraiser and has planned and coordinated the annual Sand Springs Christmas Parade of Lights for 25 years.

She also is a member of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and takes part in the annual Sand Springs Murder Mystery, helping to raise money for the Sertoma Club.

Or, as another nominator put it, Nobles “serves on so many committees for our community that it’s hard to name something that she is not involved with. I truly believe she loves our community and that is why she pours all of her heart into it.”

Nobles, a Sand Springs native who graduated from Charles Page High School in 1981, echoed that sentiment in accepting the award Saturday from Mayor Jim Spoon, who read the proclamation on behalf of the City Council recognizing Nobles as the honoree.

“Thank you, guys. I appreciate you,” she said. “You know I love my hometown.”

And then she issued a challenge, of sorts.

“For those who know me, they do know I can’t say no. So I expect that from you when I come and ask you to help me,” she said. “There’s no ‘no’ in that sentence!”

Nobles, who has worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma for 27 years, said the community recognition is appreciated and meaningful.

“I love it,” she said. “I wouldn’t consider myself a hero, though.”

That might be the only thing she could say that a number of people would find objectionable.

As another nominator said, Nobles “is a true joy to be around. Her love of life shows every day in everything she does. We are fortunate to have someone like Debbie Nobles, who always shines the brightest light possible on Sand Springs.”