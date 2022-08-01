Annual Sand Springs Chamber golf tournament is on the horizon

The 2022 Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is just a little more than a month away, and that means the deadline for sponsorships is fast approaching.

The tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 9, at The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, Sand Springs’ award-winning golf course located in the rolling hills of Green Country with hills that offer an elevation change at every hole.

The deadline for sponsorships is Monday, Sept. 5.

This year, the tournament is all-inclusive, featuring 18 holes of golf, games, contests, giveaways, awards, breakfast and lunch, and huge prizes.

The day begins at 7 a.m. with player registration and check-in as well as breakfast. Tee time is 8 a.m., and the 19th Hole opens at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 1 to 2 p.m., and prizes will be awarded from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

There will be no invoicing on the day of the event. Golfers must prepay for mulligans and raffle tickets at the chamber office during business hours or pay by cash for them on site on the day of the tournament.

Mulligans and 50/50 raffle tickets cost $5 each or 5 for $20.

A number of sponsorships are available:

VIP Sponsorship: $1,200, includes Master Sponsorship plus eight additional mulligans, an opportunity to greet players during meals, company logo on promotional materials, logo and signage on golf carts and 10 additional raffle tickets.

Master Sponsorship: $800, includes Classic Sponsorship plus eight mulligans, drinks on golf cart and 10 raffle tickets.

Classic Sponsorship: $550, includes individual sponsorship plus one foursome for the day and a Hole Sponsorship.

Individual Sponsorship: $150, includes one player fee, golf cart, breakfast and lunch, access to the 19th Hole and a 2022 tournament player’s hat.

Additional sponsorships available include 19th Hole Sponsors, $600; Drink Cart Sponsors, $500; Event Photography Sponsor, $500; Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor, $300; Breakfast Sponsor, $250; Lunch Sponsor, $250; Hole Sponsor, $200; Game Hole Sponsor, $200; and Driving Range Sponsor, $200.

For more information, go online to bit.ly/SSChamberGolf; contact Heather Salazar by phone at 918-982-5045 or email at events@sandspringschamber.org; call the chamber at 918-245-3221; or go by the chamber office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.