Angus Valley Elementary selects students of the week

Angus Valley Elementary selects students of the week

Students of the week

Angus Valley Elementary recognized its students of the week from Jan. 4-8.

 Shawn Hein

Angus Valley Elementary recognized its students of the week for Jan. 4-8.

These students were selected based on their ability to exhibit gratitude. Those students included Skyla Baldwin, Tatum Bean, Azlynn Cannon, Ally Catterson, Drake Charles, Boone DeBerry, Ike Grantham, Nickoli Hamm, Kamryn Lumsden, Kypley Nickel, Avery Nolen, Ayden Ritchie, Vivien Wentzel and Isabella Whited.

