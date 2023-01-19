Angus Valley Elementary seeks sponsors for Truck Touch fundraiser

Kids of all ages — even those with gray hair and wrinkles — tend to have a fascination with unusual vehicles such as firetrucks, bulldozers, trash trucks and so forth.

And that’s why Angus Valley Elementary School’s annual Truck Touch — scheduled this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 in the Charles Page High School parking lot — is such a popular event.

Companies, municipalities and other sponsors display a wide variety of vehicles for visitors of all ages to explore, hands-on.

The event is free for those who wish to attend, but it serves as a fundraiser for Angus Valley through sponsorships, which range from $25 to $1,000.

And although the actual fun is still a few months off, sponsors are what is needed right now, Angus Valley first-grade teacher Jennifer Reeves said. March 24 is the deadline to register and still appear on the event’s T-shirts and flyers.

The goal for this year is to raise $12,000.

The money will be used primarily to buy new audio equipment, which Reeves said is desperately needed for the events the school holds in the gymnasium.

“We currently are using a small speaker that connects to a phone, and it’s not always reliable,” she said. “Our old equipment broke a couple of years ago, and we have since started fundraising to get it replaced.”

Additional funds will be used to help cover classroom expenses. Last year, each teacher was given $300 to buy science project materials, art supplies, flexible seating, pencils, glue sticks and more, Reeves said.

The other thing Angus Valley needs for its Truck Touch event is, well, trucks — or just unusual work-type vehicles.

“You do not have to sponsor the event to bring a vehicle. You can just sponsor the event without bringing a vehicle, or you can do both,” Reeves said.

Already committed to attending are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will bring its airboat; EMSA and the Mannford Ambulance Service will provide ambulances; the Tulsa City-County Library will provide a bookmobile; Beat the Heat and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will bring some vehicles; and the city of Sand Springs has reached out about bringing a trash truck, a firetruck and possibly additional vehicles.

Last year’s event also featured cement mixers, a mini tank, a SWAT vehicle, police cars, military tactical vehicles and a crane, among others, and even had a helicopter land and depart, Reeves said, noting that more than 40 vehicles were on display.