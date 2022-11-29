Anderson school board seat filing starts Monday

Filing for Osage County school board seats will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Osage County Election Board office, 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.

Among those is a three-year term for Position No. 3 on the Anderson Public School board.

If only two candidates file for the seat, the position will be filled during the general election on April 4. However, if more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held Feb. 14.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the primary election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the general election.