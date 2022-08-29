Anderson Public School announces Tod Williams as new superintendent

Anderson Public School recently announced that Tod Williams will be its new superintendent.

Previously the superintendent at Okmulgee, Williams will succeed interim Superintendent Rick Kibbe, who was brought on board in mid-July after Brett Banker’s resignation to take a position with Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools in southwestern Oklahoma.

A dependent district on Sand Springs’ north side, Anderson had an enrollment of about 250 students in 2021-22.

Williams introduced himself to the community in a post on Anderson’s Facebook page.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to begin this new school year as your Superintendent of schools,” he wrote.

“I can’t wait to see what great things our students are capable of creating, leaning, and accomplishing.”

Williams said he thought he retired from education three years ago, beginning a new career in the construction and project management field.

But when a friend told him the Anderson job was open, he was very interested.

“I knew exactly where the Anderson community was, and what a great school they’ve had over the years,” he wrote. “Much of my experience comes from small K-8 Schools, so this really had my attention.

Williams wrote that he has an associate’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

He said he began his education career with a six-year stint in the classroom as a high school algebra teacher in Newcastle before taking a position as a high school and junior high principal nearby. Not long after, he took a superintendent’s job, and a few years after that, “I found myself in the Okmulgee School District where I wore a variety of hats including Superintendent.”

Williams wrote that he and his wife, Linda, a lymphedema therapist and occupational therapist who works with cancer patients at the St. Francis Cancer Center in Tulsa, live in Jenks with their two cats.

Anderson students returned to classes for the fall semester on Aug. 10.