 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ancient Trail Trek welcomes competitors, nature-lovers alike
0 Comments

Ancient Trail Trek welcomes competitors, nature-lovers alike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While almost any avid runner can find a 5k or 10k race to join just about every week or so, formal trail-running events are not quite as common.

Still, trail running has a dedicated following, and few such local events are more popular than the Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek, slated this year for Feb. 5.

Registration is open for the annual event, but slots are going fast.

Jeff Edwards, director of the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department, said entries were capped at 400 for this year’s race, primarily because of limited parking at the site.

He said attendance has steadily increased over the past few years since the inaugural trek in 2017, with last year’s event having 348 registered runners.

A month before the race, though, 30% of those slots have already been grabbed.

“We have 280 remaining spots as of now,” Edwards said last week. “Most of the registrations will come in the two weeks prior to the event.

“We’ve made a few (Facebook) posts encouraging individuals to register early, as with the limited slots this year, we feel this year’s event will sell out.”

The Ancient Trail Trek offers three distances — 5k, 10k and 15k — and serves as a fundraiser for the preserve, with 100% of the proceeds going into the site’s upkeep and improvements.

Edwards said the 5k race is the most popular.

“We see a lot of first-time trail runners at this event, and the 5k is a good introduction to trail running,” he said, adding that not everyone who comes out actually runs.

“We have a fair number of hikers and walkers,” he said. “It’s nice to see the support of the forest by these individuals who trek these distances without worry about speed or time.”

Edwards said there is no time limit for finishing the race.

“We try to be just as supportive for competitive and noncompetitive individuals who just want to enjoy a morning in nature,” he said.

Although the 5k race is the event’s most–popular distance, the longer distances have some benefits of their own, including some more-difficult terrain, Edwards said.

He said the 15k race will incorporate the new Falls Trail, an addition that will have participants trekking over rocks and boulders and maneuvering in tight spaces and up steep inclines.

The 5k course “is easy, with wide-open trail corridors and views of Lake Keystone,” Edwards said, adding that it has 250 feet of elevation climb over the 3.1-mile distance.

“The 10k course is easy to moderate, with one difficult elevation climb on the Less Traveled Trail,” he said, adding that the course has 690 feet of elevation climb with views of the lake in the latter portion of the 6.2-mile race.

The 15k — or 9.3-mile — course has 1,260 feet of elevation climb “and features the same magnificent views of Lake Keystone,” he said.

news@sandspringsleader.com

Ancient Trail Trek

The Ancient Trail Trek is a timed event with aid stations throughout the courses and plenty of free food after the race. Each finisher will receive a medal. Awards will be presented to the top three males and females in each category of each age group. There is no time limit, and all ages are welcome.

When: Saturday, Feb. 5. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and the races start at 9 a.m.

Where: Keystone Ancient Forest: Take U.S. 412 west and exit at 209th West Avenue (New Prue Road). Drive north two miles, and the preserve is on the left.

Cost:

5k: No shirt, $33.27; with shirt $54.43

10k: No shirt, $38.56; With shirt $59.72

15k: No shirt, $43.85; With shirt $65.01

Shirt only: $27.98

Packet pickup: Race day at visitor center

Sign up: bit.ly/TrailTrek

Keystone Ancient Forest

The city-owned and -operated Keystone Ancient Forest is a 1,400-acre preserve teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees.

The cross-timbers forest boasts deer, small mammals such as raccoons, armadillos and opossums, mountain lions and bobcats, American eagles, migratory birds and, during the warmer times of the year, more than 80 species of butterflies.

Opened in 2007 with only about three miles of developed trails, the preserve now has more than 12 miles of trails, including one paved, ADA-compliant, 0.6-mile loop.

A $1 million visitor center that opened in 2021 offers restrooms, souvenirs and a place to warm up or duck inside during inclement weather.

The preserve is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday through Sunday.

Admission is free.

Dogs are allowed the first Saturday and the third Sunday of each month.

To get to the Keystone Ancient Forest, take U.S. 412 west and exit at 209th West Avenue (New Prue Road). Drive north two miles, and the preserve is on the left.

For more information, follow the Keystone Ancient Forest on Facebook, go online to bit.ly/KeystoneAncientForestSS or call 918-246-7795.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert