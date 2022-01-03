Ancient Trail Trek welcome competitors, nature-lovers alike

While almost any avid runner can find a 5k or 10k race to join just about every week or so, formal trail-running events are not quite as common.
Still, trail running has a dedicated following, and few such local events are more popular than the Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek, slated this year for Feb. 5.
Registration is open for the annual event, but slots are going fast.
Jeff Edwards, director of the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department, said entries were capped at 400 for this year’s race, primarily because of limited parking at the site.
He said attendance has steadily increased over the past few years since the inaugural trek in 2017, with last year’s event having 348 registered runners.
A month before the race, though, 30% of those slots have already been grabbed.
“We have 280 remaining spots as of now,” Edwards said last week. “Most of the registrations will come in the two weeks prior to the event.
“We’ve made a few (Facebook) posts encouraging individuals to register early, as with the limited slots this year, we feel this year’s event will sell out.”
The Ancient Trail Trek offers three distances — 5k, 10k and 15k — and serves as a fundraiser for the preserve, with 100% of the proceeds going into the site’s upkeep and improvements.
Edwards said the 5k race is the most popular.
“We see a lot of first-time trail runners at this event, and the 5k is a good introduction to trail running,” he said, adding that not everyone who comes out actually runs.
“We have a fair number of hikers and walkers,” he said. “It’s nice to see the support of the forest by these individuals who trek these distances without worry about speed or time.”
Edwards said there is no time limit for finishing the race.
“We try to be just as supportive for competitive and noncompetitive individuals who just want to enjoy a morning in nature,” he said.
Although the 5k race is the event’s most–popular distance, the longer distances have some benefits of their own, including some more-difficult terrain, Edwards said.
He said the 15k race will incorporate the new Falls Trail, an addition that will have participants trekking over rocks and boulders and maneuvering in tight spaces and up steep inclines.
The 5k course “is easy, with wide-open trail corridors and views of Lake Keystone,” Edwards said, adding that it has 250 feet of elevation climb over the 3.1-mile distance.
“The 10k course is easy to moderate, with one difficult elevation climb on the Less Traveled Trail,” he said, adding that the course has 690 feet of elevation climb with views of the lake in the latter portion of the 6.2-mile race.
The 15k — or 9.3-mile — course has 1,260 feet of elevation climb “and features the same magnificent views of Lake Keystone,” he said.