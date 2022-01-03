Ancient Trail Trek welcome competitors, nature-lovers alike

While almost any avid runner can find a 5k or 10k race to join just about every week or so, formal trail-running events are not quite as common.

Still, trail running has a dedicated following, and few such local events are more popular than the Keystone Ancient Forest’s Ancient Trail Trek, slated this year for Feb. 5.

Registration is open for the annual event, but slots are going fast.

Jeff Edwards, director of the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department, said entries were capped at 400 for this year’s race, primarily because of limited parking at the site.

He said attendance has steadily increased over the past few years since the inaugural trek in 2017, with last year’s event having 348 registered runners.

A month before the race, though, 30% of those slots have already been grabbed.

“We have 280 remaining spots as of now,” Edwards said last week. “Most of the registrations will come in the two weeks prior to the event.

“We’ve made a few (Facebook) posts encouraging individuals to register early, as with the limited slots this year, we feel this year’s event will sell out.”