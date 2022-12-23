Ancient Trail Trek slated Feb. 18 at Keystone Ancient Forest

City Parks and Recreation Department personnel are gearing up for the annual Ancient Trail Trek, slated for Feb. 18 at the Keystone Ancient Forest.

The Trail Trek, one of the Tulsa area’s most-popular trail-running races, debuted in 2017 and has grown in attendance each year. Registration was capped at 400 for the race this past winter because the preserve’s parking lot was still under construction, but organizers don’t expect any issues for the 2023 event.

“We are Oklahoma’s premier trail-running destination” in part because limited access to the city-owned, gated nature preserve allows Parks Department employees to keep the preserve clean, safe and well-maintained, said Parks and Recreation Director Joe Medlin.

“What makes it such a great run is that we’re willing to listen to feedback and improve upon it every year,” he said. “We’re always trying to make it better.”

All of the money raised through the Trail Trek goes directly back into the preserve to help pay for amenities such as new maps and trail signs, Medlin said.

“People want to do something that’s going to benefit nature and conservation,” he said.

New to the 2023 event will be a participant who will complete the course with the aid of one of the Keystone Ancient Forest’s new Trackchairs.

A $25,000 donation from Phillips 66 last year allowed the city to buy the chairs, which are similar to typical motorized wheelchairs but have tank treads instead of wheels, giving them stability and versatility on a wide variety of terrain.

Medlin said about 75% of the trails in the nationally recognized cross-timbers forest are accessible with the Trackchairs, which are available for free public use with a reservation.

The Ancient Trail Trek offers three distances — 5K, 10K and 15K races.

The 5K race is the easiest and most popular of the three, offering wide-open trail corridors, nice views of Keystone Lake and only 250 feet of elevation climb over the course’s 3.1 miles.

The 10K course is easy to moderate, with one difficult elevation climb. The course has 690 total feet of elevation climb with views of the lake in the latter portion of the 6.2-mile race.

The 15K — or 9.3-mile — course has 1,260 total feet of elevation climb and features the same great views of Lake Keystone but with a higher degree of difficulty. Participants will periodically trek over rocks and boulders and maneuver in tight spaces and up steep inclines.

Organizers said the event is popular with a lot of first-time trail runners and that the 5K is a good introduction to trail running.

Not everyone who comes out for the race actually runs, though.

Hikers and walkers are welcome to take part, and there is no time limit for finishing the race.

Medlin encourages anyone who’s interested in the race to follow the Keystone Ancient Forest on Facebook, where a poll is being taken on the event’s T-shirt design and the medal design will be unveiled soon.

Medlin also is looking for race-day volunteers to help staff water and aid stations and other activities.

For information about volunteering, call the city Parks and Recreation Department office at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2561.