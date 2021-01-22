Ancient Trail Trek set Feb. 6 to benefit preserve

Sand Springs parks officials are hoping a recent uptick in interest in the Keystone Ancient Forest will translate into a great turnout for the forest’s fifth-annual fundraiser race, the Ancient Trail Trek.

Runners will race through the ancient cedar and oak forest while climbing terrain that leads to a magnificent view of Keystone Lake.

The trek began in 2017 as the Ancient 5k and drew only 30-40 participants, city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards said.

Now, with the addition of 10k and 15k races, the number of participants has grown, as well.

“Last year, we had 200 or so runner entries,” Edwards said.

Entry numbers so far this year are way ahead of where they were last year at this point, he said, “and a lot of people wait till the last week to sign up.”

That’s great news for the Keystone Ancient Forest, which gets 100 percent of the event’s proceeds to pour into upkeep and improvements for its 1,400 acres and 8 miles of trail system.