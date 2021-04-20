An outdoor prom? Yes, but you can expect all the usual fanfare this Saturday

Saturday’s Charles Page High School prom is shaping up to be an event that will be remembered for all of the usual reasons and not because of concessions made for the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Stan Trout said.

Ticket sales began only Monday, but “the buzz is that we’ve received a whole stack of out-of-school-guest forms,” he said, suggesting that a large number of students are planning to attend the prom — and bring a guest.

“I expect kind of a usual prom size,” Trout said last week.

The theme this year — “A Night Under the Stars” — reflects that the event will take place on the football field.

Because it will be held outdoors, Trout said, masks will be required only when students are unable to socially distance.

And the ticket price has been reduced to $15 from $30 as a result of not having to pay for a venue, savings the school wanted to pass along to students, Trout said.

But little else will change.

Trout said the event will feature a dance floor, a DJ, photography and “everything we usually have at the prom.”

As always, the red carpet starts at 8 p.m., and the prom runs until 11.