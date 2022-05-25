American Legion to hold Memorial Day program at Sand Springs cemetery

Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 will hold a Memorial Day program beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The indoor program will include a wreath ceremony, the playing of taps and a rifle team, as well as remarks from guest speaker Nancy O’Leary, the wife of the legion’s state commander, Charlie O’Leary.

The American Legion post will place about 1,500 flags at the Sand Springs cemetery for Memorial Day.

Also, through an initiative called Flags Across Sand Springs, Legion volunteers will, for a fee, place and later collect flags at commercial or residential properties for Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veteran’s Day.

The annual lease includes a 5-foot-by-3-foot flag on a 10-foot pole for all five holidays, plus the installation of a small, unobtrusive, capped PVC bracket where the flag pole will be seated, as well as a thin, painted mark on the curb, street or sidewalk to designate the location of the sleeve.

The flags will be delivered by American Legion volunteers a day or so before the holiday and will be picked up a day or so after the holiday.

The deadline for flags for Memorial Day has passed, but orders placed now will begin with Flag Day on June 14.

For more information about Flags Across Sand Springs or the Memorial Day program, call the post at 918-245-0000.

