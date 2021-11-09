American Legion providing support for veterans more than ever

“I feel that in today’s society, the American Legion is more important” than ever, she said. “As long as we have numbers, we have a voice to be heard.

“We are currently trying to help the older veterans with VA (health care) and other needs. We have trained service officers that know how to help fill out claims and support our members.”

It’s the numbers that are troubling, Cruice said.

“We have a younger generation of veterans that are often too proud to reach out for support but still have needs,” she said. “It is important that we remain a source of information for both groups, while showing our nation what it means to serve others.

“Suicide for our military is a constant struggle. The price of war affects everyone,” she said. “We need to be out in the community lending a hand and showing them that they matter and their sacrifice was worth it.”

Cruice said a lot of veterans also are struggling with how the U.S. ended its involvement in Afghanistan.

“I held a prayer vigil at the (Charles Page) Triangle to help the veterans in our community,” she said.

Veterans are realizing, however, that despite their many common experiences, vast differences also exist.