American Legion providing support for veterans more than ever

By some accounts, the end of the U.S. military’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan on Aug. 30 means that Veterans Day 2021 will be the first in more than 20 years with the U.S. not formally at war.
Some purists argue, conversely, that the United States hasn’t been at war in more than 75 years, with Congress having last declared war in 1942.
And some veterans say the question is moot when young Americans are still serving in uniform, raised in a country perpetually involved in armed conflict somewhere around the globe even as life goes on here at home.
“I don’t feel the general public really thought about us still being at war,” said Karen Cruice, commander of the American Legion’s Tulsa-area District 1 and the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 adjutant in Sand Springs.
“If it doesn’t make the news, it is out of mind,” she said. “I think that our nation is dealing with so much infighting that it overshadows military and national security.”
Cruice, who lives in Sand Springs and teaches math at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, joined the Navy in 1990 and served six years, then got out of the service to raise a family.
Living in New Orleans when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, took place, she reenlisted in the Reserve.
Cruice, a Navy veteran married to a former Marine who worked in law enforcement, was no stranger to the sacrifices that come with life in a uniform, so she knew that getting called up was a possibility, “but it wasn’t on the forefront of my mind.”
Then she got the order.
“I was the first female from my group to be mobilized,” she said.
At the time, the bigger concern was about leaving her husband at home with four children, one each in kindergarten, third grade, fifth grade and ninth grade.
Cruice went through several months of training stateside before being sent to Bagram, Afghanistan, where she served in intelligence.
“I remember that it was brown — just many shades of brown,” she said. “I guess it used to be beautiful, but that wasn’t the case while we were there.”
Isolation and loneliness took a toll, which Cruice said seemed to be harder on the women.
“The lack of touch, I think, affects women even more than men,” she said. “Nine months with no physical touch is really difficult.”
Today, Cruice finds support in the listening ears of her fellow veterans at the Billie A. Hall American Legion post, as well as the Legion’s auxiliary members.
“I feel that in today’s society, the American Legion is more important” than ever, she said. “As long as we have numbers, we have a voice to be heard.
“We are currently trying to help the older veterans with VA (health care) and other needs. We have trained service officers that know how to help fill out claims and support our members.”
It’s the numbers that are troubling, Cruice said.
“We have a younger generation of veterans that are often too proud to reach out for support but still have needs,” she said. “It is important that we remain a source of information for both groups, while showing our nation what it means to serve others.
“Suicide for our military is a constant struggle. The price of war affects everyone,” she said. “We need to be out in the community lending a hand and showing them that they matter and their sacrifice was worth it.”
Cruice said a lot of veterans also are struggling with how the U.S. ended its involvement in Afghanistan.
“I held a prayer vigil at the (Charles Page) Triangle to help the veterans in our community,” she said.
Veterans are realizing, however, that despite their many common experiences, vast differences also exist.
The Legion’s Tulsa area district is the state’s largest, with 18 posts at present and the 19th and 20th actively coming together.
What makes the two newest ones different is that they’re targeted at specific communities of veterans. Post 19 will be for Hispanic and Latino veterans; Post 20 will be for female veterans.
“They have a story to tell that’s different than a joint story,” Cruice said. “I enjoy my post a lot and would not trade the gentlemen that I work with for anything.
“But part of the organization is the camaraderie based on those shared experiences,” she said.
The Hispanic post in southeast Tulsa has 26 veterans ready to sign up, Cruice said, adding that “there’s a large Hispanic military group in the area.”
The planning for the women’s post is still in its early stages, she said, with about 14 women on an organizational committee.
Cruice said much of the focus of the women’s post will be on health and justice issues.
Regarding the former, she said, “we know that women veterans are very driven and have a hard time saying no, so we overcommit, which causes stress and depression,” for example.
Regarding the latter, sexual assaults still occur in the military, Cruice said.
“A lot of assaults still go unreported,” she said. “It’s 2021, and that’s still the case.”
Cruice said female veterans who want to learn more can check out the group’s Facebook page, OK Dept. of Women Veterans.
“Club membership in any area of life is waning, so it’s just kind of our job to be there,” she said. “Each post must find what its community needs and be a part of the solution to that need.”