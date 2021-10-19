American Legion post working to decorate veterans' graves at Sand Springs cemetery

The Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 is seeking the assistance of individuals and groups in the community to help honor the service and sacrifices of the roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans who are buried at Woodland Memorial Park this holiday season.

The post has partnered with Wreaths Across America to place purchased wreaths at veterans’ graves in the Sand Springs cemetery, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave., at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Each wreath costs $15, and wreaths can be placed on specific veterans’ graves or designated for any veteran’s grave.

Wreaths also can be purchased in honor of a living service member or in memory of a veteran who has died, and the service member or veteran’s family can be notified of the honor.

The deadline to buy wreaths is Monday, Nov. 29.

Although the partnership is set up as a fundraiser for Post 17, the post is reinvesting its share of the profit back into the effort to buy more wreaths.

In addition, the post is donating all tips from its Thursday night bingo gatherings to the wreath effort.

Although some wreaths have been purchased already, more than 1,400 graves remain to be decorated.