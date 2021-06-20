American Legion post honors service members

Four members of the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 in Sand Springs honored Flag Day by showing some sweet appreciation for area veterans and service members.

Commander Rick George said he and post members Ralph Hornback, Ron Bunch and Karen Cruice, as well as Auxiliary Unit 17 President Debra Bunch, also celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army on June 14 by taking cupcakes to Army veterans at Green Tree Assisted Living.

They also took cupcakes and gift cards for lunch at Colton’s steakhouse to local Army recruiters Staff Sgt. Adam West and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Arnold, George said.

Post members also recently celebrated the 60-year American Legion membership of Orville Sherrill by presenting him with a certificate.

Members of Sherrill’s family – including his wife, Virginia Sherrill, with whom he will mark 79 years of marriage on July 3 – were on hand for the presentation, George said.