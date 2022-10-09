American Legion Auxiliary Craft Fair is Saturday in Sand Springs

The inaugural American Legion Auxiliary Craft Fair is slated for this Saturday, and vendor spaces are still available.

The craft fair, put on by Auxiliary Unit 17 of Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall Post 17, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Sand Springs Veterans Center at 205 N. McKinley Ave. downtown.

There’s no charge to attend the craft fair, and vendors will be offering jewelry, quilts, fabric items, makeup and self-defense items, among other things.

Anyone interested in being a vendor for the craft fair should contact Debra Bunch at 918-230-1543 or via email at irecobu@yahoo.com.

Would-be vendors will be charged $40 for a booth or $25 if the vendor is a veteran.

Vendors can sign up the day of the event, and the doors will open at 8:30 for vendor setup.

Bunch also will be at the American Legion’s Billie A. Hall Post 17, 500 N. Main St., on Tuesday afternoon for anyone who wants to sign up.

Businesses that might not want to operate a booth but which would like to offer something as a door prize and have the business recognized at the event and on social media should also contact Bunch.