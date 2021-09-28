Always the strong, silent type, Joe Medlin has learned the power of speaking out

Joe Medlin had always been the strong, silent type.
“I was always a big guy, but I always felt like I could do what whatever I needed to do,” he said.
Medlin, who grew up in Broken Arrow, graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 1993. He was an offensive lineman for the Tigers’ football team and wrestled heavyweight for the school, and he continued wrestling in college.
After college, Medlin settled into a parks administration career, first in Edmond, then in Broken Arrow, and finally in Sand Springs, where he has worked for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department since 2013. He now is the parks operations manager.
And as an adult, Medlin — “always a big guy” — got bigger.
“I got up to 496 pounds, but I was still doing things every day,” he said. “I didn’t think it was holding me back any.”
Now 46 and married for 10 years to his second wife, Joyce Medlin, he keeps busy with the couple’s blended family of six children — three grown, three still at home, all boys.
“Looking back, I realized there were times when I held back because I would know that (a particular activity) would be very taxing on me,” he said.
“I was noticing moments of my life that I was not doing what I wanted to do.”
Medlin recalled helping other parks employees take school groups on hikes at the Keystone Ancient Forest and hanging back with the stragglers without even fully realizing at the time that it was because it was easier for him to do so.
“It wasn’t a conscious decision, but it was a decision,” he said.
But Medlin’s health was about to come into his consciousness in a big way.
In February of 2019, he had an infection that became septic, and he ended up in the hospital.
“They were giving me insulin,” he said. “It turns out I was diabetic and had not been diagnosed.”
Medlin’s response to that was to do what the athlete in him had always done — he started working.
“I tried really hard to change my life with exercise,” he said.
He enrolled in Fleet Feet’s No Boundaries program with the goal of completing the Firecracker Run 5k race that July.
“It was the worst moment of my life,” he said. “I crashed and burned. I was the very last person to cross the finish line, and it was a crushing moment for me.”
But he didn’t know why he had done so poorly. He had run 5k races before; he had lost weight before.
“So that was July, and I still kept trying to work on it,” he said.
By the fall, something had changed.
“On Nov. 18, 2019, I decided, ‘I’m going to do something different.’ I quit exercising and started trying to focus on what I ate and why I ate.”
Medlin began by cutting out all processed foods and sticking to the basics — whole fruits, whole vegetables and lean meats.
“I changed it by baby steps,” he said. “It took maybe nine months before I felt like I had kind of made enough small changes that they all piled together.”
Medlin gradually started doing some walking and playing disc golf.
“Next thing you know, I’ve dropped 50 pounds, 60 pounds, 80 pounds,” he said. “Exercise came, but it really came as a byproduct of my diet.
“I didn’t want to exercise to lose weight, and I still don’t. I exercise because it feels good and I like what I can do.”
Medlin said he also came to realize that the problem hadn’t just been around his waist but was also in his brain.
“I’ve always been a self-doubter and self-sabotager” who struggled with low self-esteem, he said. “The more I recognize that, the better I do with that.
“People never knew I had doubts about myself or self-esteem issues. Finding that in myself is really crazy.”
All of his self-realization has really paid off, Medlin said — and not just for him.
“I’ve noticed that my boys really care more about health. They’re all really healthy, anyway,” he said, “but they notice what I’m eating, and they ask about it and we talk about it. They see the changes I’ve made.
“I was always really good at taking care of the household and kids, but I was really bad at taking care of me.”
And that’s something else he’s intent on changing — the “silent type.”
“I kind of think we’re making a little bit of change in guys’ attitudes about the macho thing,” he said. “For me, I’m going to openly talk about the things I need to improve.”
That’s a huge change for him.
“I was really private, and I didn’t tell anybody about anything,” he said, “but maybe they need to hear it.”
Medlin has always been interested in endurance-type athletic events, and Ironman is no exception.
He began talking to a few people who competed in the triathlon, which took place locally for the first time in May in and around Sand Springs and Tulsa.
One of those was a friend of his from Broken Arrow who competed in Ironman Tulsa 2021 in honor of his brother, who had died of suicide after battling depression for years.
“That made me want to do it,” Medlin said of Ironman Tulsa 2022, which is scheduled for May 22. “I wanted to do something to prove to myself that I could do anything.”
So he signed up.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I can do this,’ but I didn’t think that at all,” he said. People would ask, ‘Are you doing Ironman?’ and I would say, ‘No, I’m in training for it, and we’re going to see what happens.’
“I am just now getting to the point that I’m thinking I can do this,” he said. “I’m starting to believe that I can train for a year and finish it in 17 hours,” which is the course limit.
Finally, diet and exercise are working together.
“I was 277 pounds this morning,” he said. “That’s down 219 pounds from my highest.
“And I’m comfortable at this weight, but I want to perform better.”
Also, he’s no longer considered diabetic.
Sometimes, though, even good health is not enough of a motivator by itself, and that’s where being accountable to someone else can make a difference.
Medlin is training for the Ironman competition along with two friends and city co-workers: Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards and Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell.
One Saturday morning a few weeks ago, Medlin and Edwards’ training schedule had them doing a 50-mile bike ride.
Ten miles into the ride, Medlin crashed badly, breaking the front tire on his bike. With Edwards out ahead of him somewhere, Medlin called his wife to pick him up.
“Instead of just wallowing in my misery, I knew Jeff was still doing the 50, so I got on my brother’s bike here at my house and went and did another 40” miles, Medlin said.
“I look back now, and I think, ‘I would have never done that in high school. I would have never done that in college,’” he said.
“You can always have an excuse, but at this point in my life, I have a reason and a determination to do it, so I’m gonna do it.”