Always the strong, silent type, Joe Medlin has learned the power of speaking out

Medlin recalled helping other parks employees take school groups on hikes at the Keystone Ancient Forest and hanging back with the stragglers without even fully realizing at the time that it was because it was easier for him to do so.

“It wasn’t a conscious decision, but it was a decision,” he said.

But Medlin’s health was about to come into his consciousness in a big way.

In February of 2019, he had an infection that became septic, and he ended up in the hospital.

“They were giving me insulin,” he said. “It turns out I was diabetic and had not been diagnosed.”

Medlin’s response to that was to do what the athlete in him had always done — he started working.

“I tried really hard to change my life with exercise,” he said.

He enrolled in Fleet Feet’s No Boundaries program with the goal of completing the Firecracker Run 5k race that July.

“It was the worst moment of my life,” he said. “I crashed and burned. I was the very last person to cross the finish line, and it was a crushing moment for me.”