All Things Crafty Arts & Crafts Fair is Saturday at Case Community Center

  • 0

The 12th annual All Things Crafty Arts & Crafts Fair is planned for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, bringing vendors from across Oklahoma to the Case Community Center for early holiday shopping.

The event will feature handcrafted jewelry, T-shirts, candles, fall and Christmas décor, purses, wallets, handmade knives, bath and body products, stocking stuffers and much more.

To tempt the taste buds, Okie Girl Fudge will have many flavors of fudge on hand; the Wooden Spoon will have mini Bundt cakes, stuffed cookies and other sweets; and a couple of other vendors will have handmade goodies from their home-based kitchens.

Also featured will be treats for the kids and door prizes every half-hour. Parking and admission are free. For more information, see the event’s Facebook page at All Things Crafty Arts & Crafts Fair.

