All Things Crafty Arts and Craft Event returns to Case Community Center Saturday

Sand Springs residents can get a feel and a taste and a smell of the holidays Saturday at Case Community Center.

The 10th annual All Things Crafty Arts and Craft Event will take place from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. Holiday gift ideas will be on display from approximately 70 vendors from throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states.

Some of the items on at the event include hand-made furniture, hand towels, baby products, Scentsy products, hand-made jewelry, stocking stuffers, bath and body products, a variety of Christmas wreaths and other decorations and health and beauty aids. A food truck will be available as well as holiday treats from vendors like Okie Girl Fudge and Mama Loves Peanut Brittle.

Each vendor will contribute a door prize which will be given away every 30 minutes throughout the day.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said event organizer Teresa Smith. “It’s a laid back, joyous time. We tell people to come and experience the taste, the smell and the wonder of Christmas.”

Masks will not be required at the event. All vendors will have antibacterial soap at their respective booths.

