All Sand Springs schools moving to distance learning for rest of week

All Sand Springs Public Schools sites are switching to distance learning on Thursday and Friday because of staff absences due to the COVID-19 surge, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Wednesday morning.

Grades 6, 7 and 8 at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center have been in distance-learning mode since Tuesday because of staffing shortages, Durkee said earlier.

Now, "despite our best efforts to keep classes open at all sites, we must now implement a short-term switch to distance learning" at all sites, she said in a letter to students' families Wednesday.

Classes are not in session next Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Questions about distance learning or Google Classroom should be directed to students’ teachers, and all other questions should be directed to the students’ schools, the district said on its website.