All Sand Springs schools moving to distance learning for rest of week

All Sand Springs Public Schools sites are switching to distance learning on Thursday and Friday because of staff absences due to the COVID-19 surge, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Wednesday morning.
Grades 6, 7 and 8 at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center have been in distance-learning mode since Tuesday because of staffing shortages, Durkee said earlier.
Now, "despite our best efforts to keep classes open at all sites, we must now implement a short-term switch to distance learning" at all sites, she said in a letter to students' families Wednesday.
Classes are not in session next Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Questions about distance learning or Google Classroom should be directed to students’ teachers, and all other questions should be directed to the students’ schools, the district said on its website.
The Child Nutrition Department will provide free curbside meal pickup for students while school is in distance learning. Parents or guardians should check bit.ly/sanditecurbside for instructions on how to place curbside orders.
The spike in numbers of COVID cases has forced numerous schools across the area to switch from in-person to distance learning this week.
Durkee said Monday that the district is struggling with maintaining adequate staffing for in-person schooling as more faculty and staff, as well as students, are becoming infected with COVID-19 or are living with someone who is.
She said Wednesday's letter that, "whether in-person or virtually, our tireless educators strive to provide the best possible learning experience for our students. I am honored to work alongside such dedicated heroes.
"As always, thank you for your continued support and understanding during these difficult times."