All lanes of U.S. 412 at 129th West Avenue to be closed briefly early Sunday
All lanes of U.S. 412, both eastbound and westbound, at 129th West Avenue will be closed briefly early Sunday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced.

The closure will take place about 7 a.m. Sunday while utility crews remove an overhead line, a news release states.

Law enforcement personnel will help slow traffic going into the area, and a very brief delay can be expected, according to ODOT.

