Air Solutions collecting donations for Folds of Honor

Air Solutions Heating and Cooling Inc. will be collecting donations from Oct. 1 through the end of the year in support of Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based charity that provides educational scholarships for spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders.

Air Solutions, which has locations in Sand Springs and Owasso and serves customers across the Tulsa metro area, recently donated $13,000 to an Owasso family through Folds of Honor to assist with the family’s continuing education.

Donations collected for Folds of Honor during the fall campaign will be matched by the company up to $25,000. For more information, call 918-228-6138 or go online to callairsolutions.com.

