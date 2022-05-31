'Aging fleet' of storm sirens needs replacement, Sand Springs city leaders say

Every seasoned Oklahoman knows how to be weather aware during tornado season.

We have alerts from apps on our phones. We have email alerts, text alerts and even alerts that come to our landlines.

And we have municipal storm sirens. It seems that no matter how much handheld technology exists, people still heed those storm sirens more than just about anything else.

“I think it’s because it’s not something that you hear every day,” Sand Springs Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Justin Hall said. “They do have a tendency to listen to those more.”

The city currently has 19 storm sirens, with nine on the north side and 10 on the south side, Hall said.

But many or most of the sirens are aging and need replacement, and additional sirens are needed, as well, he said.

“When those were put in, they were based on population density at the time,” he said. “As that has changed over the years, we need to consider where they’re more needed now.”

As part of a four-proposition, $15.7 million general-obligation bond proposal, the city aims to spend about $825,000 to replace all or nearly all of the current storm sirens and increase the total number of sirens citywide to 25.

The storm-siren project is part of Proposition 2, which totals $3,915,000, but the sirens represent only about 21% of that.

The remainder — $3,090,000 — would go toward designing and building a new animal welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue.

Hall said there are areas of town that “definitely could benefit from additional sirens,” especially with newer sirens having greater capacity and reach.

“Newer houses are better insulated, meaning there’s even less chance of hearing (current sirens) inside,” he said.

Hall said the city’s policy for when to sound the sirens is pretty simple.

“If a tornado warning (polygon) touches one of our sirens, we activate all of our sirens,” he said. “Bigger cities might be more specific, but in a smaller area, we just hit them all.”

The National Weather Service uses “polygons” to define the geographic boundaries of tornado warning areas.

Hall said the bond funding might present a chance to shore up the sirens’ infrastructure, too.

“Our sirens are on wood poles, so this may be an opportunity to strengthen the poles and give them a little more longevity,” he said.

Hall said he hopes voters in this city that has experienced more than its share of dangerous storms will see the value in being proactive about preparing for future hazardous weather.

“As our city manager has said, our storm sirens are an aging fleet, if you will,” he said. “But when they go off, and people are warned and they’re able to take cover, it’s absolutely worth it” to have them.

“It’s something you hope you never have to use, but in Oklahoma you have to,” he said. “We know that tornadoes are inevitable.

“We always hope they’ll bounce around and stay in unpopulated areas and avoid residential areas, but as the community grows, we know that’s unlikely.”

Voters will consider the bond package on June 28. The package’s $15.7 million total cost would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home in the city by roughly $3 a month.

The storm siren piece of that would be about 16 cents.

