Agency to receive funds to help get seniors to COVID vaccination sites

The Indian Nations Council of Governments has announced that it will provide an additional $109,519 to LIFE Senior Services to be used to transport older Oklahomans to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The additional funding comes from a Federal Transit Administration program to enhance the mobility of seniors and people with disabilities.

“This funding will help seniors travel to the vaccine points of distribution,” said Eileen Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services. “It will expand our transport services in this time of need and further our mission to promote and preserve independence for seniors in our area.”

Older Oklahomans who need transportation to a vaccination site or people who are helping them can call LIFE Senior Services at 918-644-9000 for assistance.

INCOG board Chairwoman Karen Keith said INCOG "is working proactively with area nonprofits and local governments to combat the effects of COVID-19 in our communities. INCOG is pleased to provide additional funding to LIFE Senior Services to assist the most vulnerable residents get the life protecting vaccines they need.”