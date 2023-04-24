Attorney General Genter Drummond spent the better part of a 33-minute speech before the Rotary Club of Sand Springs on Friday using examples torn from the recent pages of newspapers as evidence of his love for the law and his determination to uphold it, whether popular or not.

But like all good trial attorneys, Drummond saved his most rousing verbiage for the closing argument.

In this case, it was his answer to a simple question: “As you can speak to it, what’s your take on the most recent events in McCurtain County?”

“My agents were there two weeks ago, … not because we anticipated a stupid racist slur, but there is something rotten in McCurtain County,” Drummond replied.

McCurtain County officials were recorded during a March 6 meeting discussing lynching Black people and killing local newspaper reporters, according to a recording captured by the McCurtain Gazette-News.

Noting the importance of the Broken Bow Lake area as a tourism mecca, Drummond added: “We get a lot of money out of Texas. Texas dollars are pouring into Oklahoma every day, so we want to keep them robust.

“But it’s that old-school lack of transparency and accountability. There’s a lot of mischief going on in the county government of McCurtain County,” he said. “We had our eye on one guy, and all of a sudden this broke.

“There’s just no room for that. There’s no room for racism in present day-America,” he said. “What this illustrates is there’s racism just below the surface, and we need to keep pushing that further down as generations come so that they know it’s not acceptable.

“We, of an age, grew up around racism — racism where it was permitted — and now we’re more informed and we know that that’s not right,” he said, “because the only difference between a brown-skinned, black-skinned and a white skinned person is pigment. That’s the only difference.”

Drummond said he thought it was appropriate that McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned in the wake of the revelation, but he added, “We do have an ongoing investigation.”

Drummond, who treasures his time on his ranch near Hominy when he’s not at the state Capitol, began his remarks Friday by noting that the legislative session is a pretty busy time for an attorney general.

“I’m told it drops off a little bit when the legislators stop passing unconstitutional laws,” he quipped.

But “I believe that my background prepared me for this,” he added, explaining that when he was a youth, his grandfather told him he needed to serve in the military and needed to serve the state.

“That was impactful to me,” he said. “I made a promise, and I’m fulfilling that promise.”

An Air Force fighter pilot who led the first U.S. combat mission of the first Gulf War, Drummond was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, in effect because he disobeyed a direct order three times, although his action turned out to be the proper one.

He said he’s bringing that same approach to the Attorney General’s Office.

Drummond said he had become disenchanted with what he termed good ol’ boy decisions being made behind closed doors in smoke-filled rooms.

“We have witnessed millions of dollars squandered through failure to oversee — from tourism, for example, with Swadley, or the Education Department with Epic (Charter School) or the Education Department with the GEER (Governor's Emergency Education Relief) funding,” he said, “and all these things have just kind of run amok, so my No. 1 priority was to bring back accountability to state government.”

He said he has seen a change since he took office a little more than 100 days ago.

“What I’ve observed … is that actors who are elected or appointed act differently now,” running things by the Attorney General’s Office before taking action.

“That’s a good thing,” he said. “State actors have to act right. We are fiduciaries of your dollars.”

Drummond discussed efforts to eradicate illegal marijuana-growing operations in the state as well as the foreign criminal elements that have infiltrated Oklahoma as a result and the ancillary criminal enterprises that accompany them.

His talked about efforts to improve state and tribal relations that have soured since the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which essentially reinstated the reservations of the so-called Five Civilized Tribes as far as criminal prosecution is concerned.

“We in eastern Oklahoma get it. Native America is us. They are we. It’s not two; it’s one,” he said. “If you took the 39 (federally recognized) tribes and their economic girth out of Oklahoma, we would look up to” Nicaragua and Honduras.

“We (would be) below them in productivity and gross national product.

“The tribes bring great benefit. So this division is not helpful,” Drummond said. “We’ve got a criminal justice disconnect that has to be fixed.”

The attorney general also discussed some of his actions that have been less popular in some quarters, including clearing former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe and Republican Rep. Terry O’Donnell of Catoosa after the men were accused in separate incidents of wrongdoing by one of Drummond’s predecessors in the Attorney General’s Office, accusations that Drummond has termed “political retribution.”

He also has fought the pending execution of death-row inmate Richard Glossip, who was convicted in the 1997 beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Drummond said Glossip was found guilty based on the testimony of a compromised witness.

“We have 47 men and one woman on death row. Of the 48, 47 have brutally murdered somebody. One didn’t, and that’s Mr. Glossip,” he said. “I think that he is truly guilty of crime — and that would be accessory after the fact, entitled to a 45-year sentence, but we should not take his life.

“I’m battling with the Court of Criminal Appeals right now, but in the end, I think that Mr. Glossip will not be put to death, which is in the best interest of Oklahoma.”

Drummond also fielded several questions from the audience, including one about whether an investigative audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will have any impact on the Gilcrease Turnpike, over which Berryhill residents and the authority have been battling.

“There was a little bait and switch going on — what was proffered to the community and what is the reality,” Drummond said, noting that “a protest” has resulted in traffic on the roadway having fallen from 14,000 cars a day before it was a toll road to about 4,000 a day since the tolls were put in place.

“I called for an investigative audit of the Turnpike Authority not because I don’t like turnpikes, … but because a judge in Cleveland County said they violated the Open Meeting Act. As the chief law enforcement officer, I will investigate that,” he said.

If all of that sounds like a lot of investigating, Drummond was unapologetic for it.

“At the end, I fall back to what I learned in Hominy, Oklahoma, and what was driven into my heart and soul as a military pilot,” he said, “and that is we make the right decisions regardless of the cost.”