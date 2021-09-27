After homecoming win, Sandites look to continue undefeated football season at Muskogee

Sand Springs, after a 30-13 homecoming win over Ponca City, will go for its first 5-0 football start since 2012 when it visits Muskogee on Friday night.

Last Friday, on a night when the typically lethal Sandites offense struggled, the defense stepped up and made some big plays to lead a second-half comeback.

Down 13-10 late in the third quarter, junior linebacker Drake Fain saw the ball pop loose deep in Wildcat territory and scooped it up for a 20-yard touchdown return to take the lead in the Sandites' 6AII-2 district opener.

The Sandites, ranked No. 5 in 6AII, came up with four takeaways and rattled off 20 unanswered points to overcome Ponca City (1-3) at Memorial Stadium.

“Dom (Ornelas) told me he hit it out,” Fain said. “I didn’t really see it. I was thinking, ‘We need a touchdown right now.’ It was great for the team.

“I couldn’t do it without my interior defensive linemen. We call ‘em ‘Shake and Bake’ like Ricky Bobby. I love them dudes.”

Sand Springs had little difficulty moving the ball, amassing 410 yards, 22 first downs, and reaching the red zone eight times.

They struggled with finishing, however, and turned the ball over on downs four times.