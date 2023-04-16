Art Cowger might just be Herbal Affair’s good-luck charm.

The Springfield, Missouri, wood turner, selling his wares in a festival setting for the first time, never had to break out a raincoat or mittens Saturday.

“I think it’s a real nice deal,” he said of the 34th annual plant and herb extravaganza. “I want to get out and do some more walking around. I love the crowds like this.”

Herbal Affair regular vendor Marilyn Stewart, who owns Wild Things Nursery in Seminole, was delighted that warm temps and clear skies welcomed the start of festival.

The weather was even great for the folks who showed up 45 minutes early, she added wryly, bemoaning, “I am not a morning person!”

But for what was perhaps the best-attended Herbal Affair & Festival ever — certainly for the past half-dozen years or so — it was the early bird who got the worm.

Or the milkweed or tomatoes, the perennials or the succulents.

By midday, hardly a plant vendor across the festival grounds had more than a handful of flats left to choose from, and many had sold out entirely and were packing up early.

Not that anyone would blame them. By about 2 p.m., Mother Nature had turned fickle, bringing gusty, cold winds and gray skies.

Or maybe Art Cowger’s luck just ran out.

“I didn’t care for the wind,” he said, and he clearly wasn’t alone, as vendors raced to fortify their tents with every gust.

City Parks and Recreation Director Joe Medlin, ecstatic over the success of the first Herbal Affair under his leadership, wasn’t in the mood to talk about the weather, though, suggesting that few people in attendance should be surprised by it.

The wind is in “the second line of our state song. That’s what we’re going with,” he said.

Medlin said parks staff were guesstimating the crowd at more than 30,000, while a good year in the recent past has seen attendance closer to 20,000 to 25,000.

“I 100% believe we did a better job of marketing with Facebook and social media,” he said, “and I’m going to sound like (City Manager) Mike Carter, but it was the partnerships” that made it work.

“We got the (Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce) to partner with us to do music, which was great,” he said. “We got all our local (downtown) businesses all on board with us where we gave them vendor space in front so they could open up their stores.

“Every one of them told me this week that this is the busiest day of the year they have,” Medlin said.

This year’s Herbal Affair also featured a greater variety of crafts and artisans than in previous years without sacrificing the central theme of the event — plants. More than 5,600 additional square feet of space was devoted to the growers.

Even vendors not exactly “selling” much of anything were happy with the event’s success.

Charles Page Library Manager Sarah Dawson was excited that she and library Customer Service Associate Jamye Landis were able to tell so many people about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Seed Library, and the library’s own Plant Swap event this coming Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said the city’s animal shelter scored five adoptions during Herbal Affair, which she called a pretty good number.

Shelter volunteers had a variety of adoptable pets set up in the Inez Kirk City Garden Park at the corner of Broadway Street and McKinley Avenue.

That’s where 3½-year-old Violet Weigant and a very happy dog sat playing with a toy.

Her grandfather, Paul Weigant, said Violet already has one dog at home, and he and his wife have two that she also plays with.

But can any child ever really play with too many dogs? Maybe not — Mena Weigant, Violet’s grandmother, said it was their second visit of the day to the park.