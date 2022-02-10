Additional Sand Springs-area students named to college honor rolls

The following students have been named to honor rolls at the listed colleges and universities for the fall 2021 semester. All are from Sand Springs .
Typically, students on the President’s Honor Roll have a 4.0 GPA or higher, and Dean’s Honor Roll students have a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Drake University
President's List: Kristen Bolte
University of Central Arkansas
President's List: Claire Smith
University of Central Oklahoma
President's Honor Roll: Jayden Love Anderson, Braden Gregory Cox, Alexis Katherine Lutsey-Countryman, Jaslynn BethAnn Mock, Allison Victoria Ornelas and Karlie Grace Roulet
Dean's Honor Roll: Trace D. Hendrickson, Abigail Louise Jamison, Erin Jordon and Cody James Ross
