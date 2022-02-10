 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional Sand Springs-area students named to college honor rolls
0 Comments

Additional Sand Springs-area students named to college honor rolls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following students have been named to honor rolls at the listed colleges and universities for the fall 2021 semester. All are from Sand Springs .

Typically, students on the President’s Honor Roll have a 4.0 GPA or higher, and Dean’s Honor Roll students have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Drake University

President's List: Kristen Bolte

University of Central Arkansas

President's List: Claire Smith

University of Central Oklahoma

President's Honor Roll: Jayden Love Anderson, Braden Gregory Cox, Alexis Katherine Lutsey-Countryman, Jaslynn BethAnn Mock, Allison Victoria Ornelas and Karlie Grace Roulet

Dean's Honor Roll: Trace D. Hendrickson, Abigail Louise Jamison, Erin Jordon and Cody James Ross

A list of other students recognized for the fall 2021 semester, released previously, can be seen here.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert