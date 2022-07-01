Active COVID cases up 250% since end of May, officials say

A new uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations is not unexpected, Saint Francis Health System officials said last week.

"Because society has basically returned back to what looks and feels much more like what was normal pre-COVID, that just puts us all at risk for transmission," CEO Cliff Robertson said, "given that these new variants occur and prior immunity … may not be as effective."

Infections and active cases of COVID-19 have been increasing steadily in Oklahoma since late May, with hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also creeping upward, according to the most recent weekly epidemiological report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Active cases around the state, almost 12,000 now, are up 250% since school let out for the summer. The three-day average for hospitalizations is up to 206 in Oklahoma, 59 in Tulsa.

Most new hospitalizations and fatal cases of COVID-19 are in patients 65 and older, Robertson said.

···

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending June 25, reported June 30

New cases, seven-day average: 909 (up from 716 the previous week)

New cases, week ending June 25:

6,366 (up from 5,009 the previous week)

Active cases: 11,872 (up from 9,265 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,073,197 (up from 1,065,714 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,441*

*This is a decrease of 704 from the number of deaths reported the previous week, 16,145, which was the number given for three consecutive weeks. The state did not explain the decrease in COVID-attributed deaths in its weekly report, and emails seeking a reason were not returned by press time.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.