Account set up for Guard member from Sand Springs injured in I-44 crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for Oklahoma National Guard Specialist and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Casey, who lives with his family in Sand Springs.

Casey and another Guard member were injured Feb. 15 in a traffic accident on Interstate 44 near Vinita while serving as part of the National Guard’s SMART – or Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team -- program.

The team was working to aid motorists during a winter storm about 11 a.m. that Monday when their Humvee was struck by a tractor-trailer rig, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Humvee had “slowed to utilize a ‘cut through’ to the highway’s westbound lanes.” Both the Humvee and the tractor-trailer rig were eastbound.

Casey, 32, was pinned for about 20 minutes and was freed by Vinita and Afton firefighters, the Highway Patrol said.

Casey was taken to a Missouri hospital with an open-leg fracture, a broken pelvis, a bleeding spleen, multiple fractured vertebrae and broken ribs, the GoFundMe page states.

His passenger was treated for various injuries at the same hospital and released, troopers said. Neither the truck driver nor his passenger, both of Conway, Arkansas, was injured.