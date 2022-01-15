 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absentee ballot request deadline is Jan. 24
Absentee ballot request deadline is Jan. 24

The deadline to request absentee ballots for the Feb. 8 municipal election is fast approaching.

Applications must be received by the county Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Voters can submit absentee ballot applications online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, in person at the county Election Board or by email, fax or mail.

Meanwhile, sample ballots are now available for the election.

Voters can download a sample ballot at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy in person at the county Election Board.

For more information, contact the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.

news@sandspringsleader.com

