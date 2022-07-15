Absentee ballot request deadline is Aug. 8 for Aug. 23 election

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 23 federal, state and county runoff elections — including the House District 66 runoff — and the city of Skiatook sales-tax proposition special election is coming up soon.

Registered, eligible voters should request absentee ballots, if desired, by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

Ballots can be requested online at the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Request forms are also available in person at county election board offices.

In Tulsa County, that office is at 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For Osage County, the office is at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completed absentee ballots must be in the possession of the appropriate county election board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, go online to oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.