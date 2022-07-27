About 700 Sand Springs utility customers without power

About 700 Sand Springs utility customers were without power Wednesday evening as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area around 5 p.m.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma, electrical service was expected to be restored by about 10:30 p.m.

A PSO outage map shows that the greatest concentration of outages was in a wedge shape reaching as far north as Shell Creek Road, past 129th West Avenue on the west, just to the east of Wild Mountain Road on the east and running as far south as 41st Street and the Gilcrease Expressway.

A large portion of the northeastern part of downtown was in the outage area.

The storm brought with it much-needed rain and dropped temperatures by more than 10 degrees.