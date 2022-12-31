A year later: COVID-ravaged Sand Springs family reflects, persists

A year ago, Raley Fish and her family — grandmother Mattie, sister Sammie, brother Rollin and cousin Lacey — were about as devastated by the effects of COVID-19 as a family could be.

In the span of eight months — 260 days — they had lost Raley’s father, Ashley Fish, 53; her grandfather, Elmer Fish, 85; and her uncle, Roger Fish, 59.

Mattie Fish had buried her husband of nearly 60 years as well as the couple’s only two children. And Raley, Sammie, Rollin and Lacey had each lost their only parent.

Raley Fish, just 17 when the Sand Springs Leader profiled her family a year ago, said then: “I won’t say I feel cheated. I know life’s unfair, but I didn’t see my life going this way. I don’t know why this happened to us.”

She wasted little time asking why, though, focusing instead on “what next.” Raley had plans — not just ideas, but plans — for how the family would get through the hardest times they could imagine.

Everyone agreed that Mattie, then 84, shouldn’t have to start over again and raise her grandchildren. So Raley said she was going to finish high school a year early, become a nurse, and take care of her younger siblings, Sammie and Rollin.

It might not come as too big of a surprise to learn that a year later, she’s well on her way.

Asked what she’s been doing with her time, Raley answers pretty simply: “Work and school — the normal stuff, I guess.”

But that seems like an understatement.

Raley, now 18, graduated in May from Barnsdall High School — indeed, a year early — and lives there now with Sammie, 17, who is in her sophomore year at Barnsdall High.

But the sisters are moving back to Sand Springs next month into their father’s house, where Rollin, who attends Sand Springs’ Sixth Grade Center, can live with them, at least part of the time.

“We have been renting it out, but we want to move into it to be closer to my grandma,” Raley said.

Meanwhile, Raley is taking her general-education courses at Tulsa Community College and intends to start TCC’s registered nursing program in the fall.

She’s also working part time as a patient care technician at Hillcrest Medical Center. One of her closest co-workers is her cousin Lacey Fish, Roger Fish’s daughter.

“It’s cool to see that we both ended up working in the same hospital on the same floor on the same shifts,” Raley said.

She said Lacey, now 25, just finished her training to be a certified nursing assistant and is working to become a licensed practical nurse. Lacey is remodeling her father’s house in Tulsa and will move in when it’s finished.

Both Raley and Lacey were drawn to health-care careers in part because of their pandemic-related experiences, but it’s their shared life experiences, perhaps, that are helping them the most. Raley drives from her home in Barnsdall to Lacey’s home in Tulsa, and they ride to work together from there. That time allows for plenty of supportive conversation.

“It’s nice to have her there when I have a hard day,” Raley said. “It’s nice to have somebody to lean on.”

Raley said one of the hardest adjustments she’s had to make has been being a parent to her younger siblings.

Although Mattie is still the official guardian for Sammie and Rollin, the plan is to petition the court to make Raley the co-guardian so that if something should happen to Mattie, the younger kids wouldn’t be left in the lurch.

But being a guardian on paper is different from actual parenting, and Raley said there have been a few less-than-perfect moments in that regard.

“I don’t want to boss them around, but it’s just the way life is now,” she said, adding that it helps to have Mattie around as a supporter — and an enforcer on occasion.

But Mattie, now 85, is finding new things to do with her own time, too. She just returned on Christmas Eve from a trip to Virginia to see her sister, Raley said.

While she was gone, Rollin, who will turn 12 on Tuesday, stayed with his sisters in Barnsdall, and the whole family — albeit much smaller than it had been in the past — gathered there for Christmas festivities this year.

“It was nice being able to cook for my family, and this year I got to buy all the Christmas gifts for my siblings,” Raley said. “It was nice to know that they appreciated the gifts I got them.”

Just one short year ago, Raley wasn’t talking much about gifts or cooking Christmas dinner.

“The holidays were hard,” she said last January. “We always seemed to have a big family, and now there’s just a few of us.”

But all of this “moving on” doesn’t mean that Raley and her family have put Ashley, Roger and Elmer out of their minds, either.

“We think about them. We talk about them. We tell stories,” she said. “It was normal-ish this year, but we didn’t do all the things that we used to do,” such as spend a lot of time over the holidays with their extended family.

“It hasn’t been normal the last two years,” Raley said. “This year we just decided, ‘We’re going to remember them and do our Christmas alone this year and reflect and relax.’

“We will get back with the extended family next year, but this year, it was nice to be just us.”

