A Taste of Herbal Affair 2021: Everything You Need to Know

One year after Herbal Affair was felled by COVID-19, the annual Sand Springs plants festival is back.
Organizers have spaced out the booths a bit and are requiring that masks be worn by vendors and visitors alike in an effort to keep the gathering from becoming a superspreader event amid the ongoing pandemic, but aside from that, the festival should feel just like old times, they say.
They’re hopeful that even the weather might cooperate.
This year’s edition of Herbal Affair will feature booths selling herbs, perennials, pollinator plants, succulents and more.
For those without green thumbs — or even with — other booths will feature artisans selling a variety of handmade wares, and even some local brick-and-mortar stores within the festival grounds are getting in on the fun.
Food is always a big part of Herbal Affair, and roughly a dozen vendors will be on hand to tempt taste buds with sweet, spicy and savory favorites, and entertainment throughout the day will give you a reason to tap your foot.
The best way to experience Herbal Affair is just to go. And we have all the information you need to do just that right here:
The Basics
What: Approximately 100 vendors selling herbs, perennials, natives and heirloom plants, as well as gardening supplies, décor, arts and crafts, and food. Entertainers will perform throughout the day.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17
Where: Downtown Sand Springs, roughly between Broadway and Second streets and Lincoln and Garfield avenues
Cost: Free admission. Plants, food, and arts and crafts available for purchase. Individual vendors will accept cash and/or credit.
Masks: Face masks must be worn inside the festival area as a COVID-19 precaution. The city of Sand Springs still has a mask requirement in effect, as well.
For more: bit.ly/HerbalAffair2021
Parking
Free shuttle service leaving from and returning to Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road. On-street parking also is available downtown near the festival.
Parking for disabled visitors is behind the Central Ninth Grade Center near Broadway Street and Garfield Avenue.
Plant Sitters
The Plant Sitters will watch over purchases for free while buyers enjoy the festival. They can accommodate wagons and carts.
Kids Zone
The area will feature hands-on projects, games and activities.
Basil Street Theater
The Charles Page Triangle Stage will host live entertainment all day. The Hometown Hero Award will be presented at noon.
Food Trucks
More than a dozen food vendors will offer good eats, including barbecue and burgers, Greek, German and Mexican fare, home cooking, healthy food and sweet treats.
Wine Garden
Half a dozen Oklahoma wineries will offer samples and bottles for purchase.