A Taste of Herbal Affair 2021: Everything You Need to Know

One year after Herbal Affair was felled by COVID-19, the annual Sand Springs plants festival is back.

Organizers have spaced out the booths a bit and are requiring that masks be worn by vendors and visitors alike in an effort to keep the gathering from becoming a superspreader event amid the ongoing pandemic, but aside from that, the festival should feel just like old times, they say.

They’re hopeful that even the weather might cooperate.

This year’s edition of Herbal Affair will feature booths selling herbs, perennials, pollinator plants, succulents and more.

For those without green thumbs — or even with — other booths will feature artisans selling a variety of handmade wares, and even some local brick-and-mortar stores within the festival grounds are getting in on the fun.

Food is always a big part of Herbal Affair, and roughly a dozen vendors will be on hand to tempt taste buds with sweet, spicy and savory favorites, and entertainment throughout the day will give you a reason to tap your foot.

The best way to experience Herbal Affair is just to go. And we have all the information you need to do just that right here:

The Basics