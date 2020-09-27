'A place to get away': Huge water feature coming to Tulsa Botanic Garden

The next phase of the Tulsa Botanic Garden’s Master Plan is finally in the works with a planned water garden.

Interim President and CEO Pat Woodrum announced that construction will begin on the Bumgarner Lotus Pool Garden on Jan. 1, bringing a pool of water lilies, cypress trees and fountains to the garden’s Lakeside Promenade.

The project is expected to take eight to 10 months to complete.

Woodrum said the concept has its roots in the botanic garden’s formation in 1999 and that the new water garden will be a perfect hideaway for those needing a break. That said, the project stands to mark another milestone for the botanic garden more than 20 years after its founding.

“It’s going to be a place to get away, just enjoy the solitude and listen to the running water,” Woodrum said. “It’s a really, really wonderful place. ... This is relatively new for any botanic garden in the country. To have come this far that fast actually is special.”

Woodrum and others, including Mayor G.T. Bynum, announced the project at a Wednesday morning news conference. Bynum said the botanic garden continues to be “a fine example” of the steady progress Tulsa is making.