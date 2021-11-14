'A little blind': Sand Springs official frustrated after state Health Department stops publishing local COVID-19 data

For more than a year until Wednesday, Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter compiled a regular COVID-19 report based on local data that he shared with community leaders and government officials in other Tulsa suburbs.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday cut off city and ZIP code data feeds from the public despite the governor's and state health officials' previous pledges to be transparent with COVID data so Oklahomans can make informed personal choices.
Carter said his reports have helped guide broad policy-making and individual decisions, even leading some to change their minds and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
"As we've seen the ups and downs that have happened, I think it's had an impact on people — being able to see the data," Carter said. "I kind of agree with the governor in that a lot of this is personal responsibility, so I think having the information out there helps people make those informed decisions."
ZIP code and city-level data no longer are made public by the State Health Department after it revamped its COVID-19 webpage. The Health Department says the change was made to align more with "the agency's standard way of reporting, which is at the county and state level."
Public health officials and local government leaders have expressed frustration about losing access to data they regularly use for tracking and mitigating disease spread, as well as educating patients and the public.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has repeatedly said he wants to be transparent with data to allow individuals to make their own decisions on how best to protect themselves and their loved ones.
The Governor's Office didn't answer written questions from the Tulsa World about whether Stitt supports cutting off ZIP code and city COVID data or about how Oklahomans are supposed to make informed decisions without local data.
"The Governor’s position hasn’t changed with regard to full transparency — on COVID or any other issue," wrote Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison.
'I'd love to see it expanded'
Carter said Sand Springs will be "a little blind" without data more granular than county- or state-level. He said he trusts citizens to make good choices but that he doesn't think anyone can do so without information.
His city, a town of about 20,000 people, is dwarfed by Tulsa County's population.
So what is happening specifically in Sand Springs won't be noticeable in county data. The same is true for Broken Arrow, Jenks, Bixby, Catoosa, Sapulpa and other smaller municipalities, he said.
"If I had my druthers (the state) would turn it back on and they would add some columns about demographics included with that," Carter said. "I'd love to see it expanded because I think a lot of people — on all perspectives — I think there are people that have made the choice that is good for them.
"If we can continue to give people that data, I have seen people that have chosen to change course based on what they see happening. Without that (local data), I'm not sure we'll continue to see that."
In March, the State Health Department unexpectedly stopped daily reporting of most COVID metrics because the then-state epidemiologist thought daily data wasn't particularly helpful at that point and that there was too much "fixation" or "dramatic reaction" to fluctuations.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday that a "tremendous amount of resources" go into data collection, assimilation and presentation. He said the state is trying to find ways to be more effective and efficient at pulling together data.
After inquiries from the Tulsa World during a Friday media briefing, Reed — in a statement Saturday morning — said the state recognizes that access to detailed data is important to local pandemic response and "will be revisiting this approach next week."
A COVID data module — not yet public — will be added to the state's OK2SHARE web query system for public health data, perhaps within a week or less. But don't expect to see the local data restored.
"We are continuing to offer a great deal of valuable and rich data out there," Reed said. "This is an evolving pandemic; (there are) some things that we can sustain and then some things we've got to get to some level of sustainable method at which we can communicate that data.
"If there are some specific type of data points that those officials are looking for and they can't seem to find, I would encourage them to reach out to us and let us work with them to see if that is available in a format that they are looking for right now."
The Tulsa Health Department no longer is able to update its COVID-19 ZIP code alert map, which shows several levels of risk based on active cases and offers guidance on behavior for each risk level.
A THD spokesperson said the agency has requested the necessary data file from the State Health Department but that there isn't yet a firm timeline for the state to create and provide it.
'We have to have that data'
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a rural primary care physician in Stillwater, regularly encounters people who believe COVID is no longer an issue.
Clarke said the only way a physician can help patients make good choices is with good data.
She said she wants "true transparency" from the state. She noted the state's controversial decision to move to weekly reporting rather than daily, saying that in science new data arrive daily if not multiple times a day.
"There's still a lot of people who we talk to every day who don't believe COVID is a big concern anymore," Clarke said. "We're standing up every day trying to explain to people it is. And yet they're looking at the numbers overall declining — which I'm not going to argue that — but this is not over, and we have to have that data."
Oklahoma is in the federal government's light red zone for new cases and new deaths and in the orange level for COVID-19 hospital admissions.
As the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler was frustrated by the state's move Wednesday when he realized he couldn't download data he had been using throughout the pandemic.
The city and ZIP code data are "very, very useful," Bratzler said, because he uses them to follow three different OU campuses in three different cities in three different counties.
"Again, this highlights some of the challenges around transparency," he said.
Bratzler said he was able to demonstrate through data a "big (COVID) spike" in Norman compared to Cleveland County as a whole after students returned to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
He said he knows that people want to move from the pandemic to endemic phase of COVID-19 — the flu is an endemic disease — but he said the virus is still a challenge across the world.
For example, he said, only 4.4% of people who live in Africa are vaccinated. That is a continent that is "ripe for a variant" to develop through unmitigated spread of the disease, just like the delta variant in India that disrupted Oklahoma's relatively calm start to summer.
"I just think we could get complacent way too quickly here," Bratzler said. "We have the holidays coming up quickly with a lot of unvaccinated people in the state."