7 candidates file for Sand Springs City Council, school board seats

Seven Sand Springs residents filed candidacy papers this week for two City Council seats and one school board seat that will be decided during spring elections.

A three-day election filing period ended Wednesday.

In municipal elections, Vice Mayor Patty Dixon, 68, will face challenger Matthew Barnett, 34, for the Ward 2 City Council seat.

Three residents will face off for the Ward 1 City Council seat, which has been vacant since August, when former Councilor Phil Nollan stepped down after moving outside of the city. They are Michael L. Phillips, 59, Michael R. Titus, 67, and Cody Worrell, 46.

One Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education seat will be on the ballot next spring. In that race, incumbent school board President Mike Mullins, 65, will face challenger MaRanda Trimble-Kerley, 45.

In Keystone Public Schools, no candidates filed for an open school board seat.

The primary election is scheduled for Feb. 8, and the general election will be held April 5.

The voter registration deadline for the primary election is Jan. 14, and the deadline to request absentee ballots is Jan. 24.

Early walk-in voting is scheduled Feb. 3-4.

