60% of Sand Springs city personnel reportedly vaccinated against COVID

Sixty percent of Sand Springs municipal employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, City Manager Mike Carter told city councilors at their Sept. 27 meeting.
Long an advocate of vaccination, Carter is pleased to have reached this vaccination rate voluntarily, with incentives, not mandates.
“You know what an advocate I am for vaccines,” he told the Leader on Friday, pointing to the three doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine, the tetanus shot and the flu shot he’s received this year.
“But even I have some trouble with the thought of firing people due to vaccination status.”
Instead, Carter has offered city employees who get vaccinated against COVID four hours of time off plus two weeks of COVID leave if they develop a breakthrough infection.
Staff members who have not been vaccinated would be required to use their own accrued time off in case of an infection.
“I think that incentives are better than fighting the perception of government overreach,” he said.
“We have a 60% vaccination rate of city employees. That’s about 10% more than what we’re showing in the area right now, so we think it’s been effective.”
Carter also reported to councilors last week one additional COVID-related death in Sand Springs for the seven-day period ending Sept. 29 — bringing the city’s pandemic death toll to 94 — and a decline of 42 active infections citywide over the previous week.
In the Tulsa metro area, only Sapulpa saw an increase in current infections — up nine cases — but every metro area municipality except Bixby reported one or more additional deaths during the seven-day period.
Sand Springs’ police chief for six years before becoming its city manager this spring, Carter also noted the city’s sadness to learn of the COVID-related death earlier that day of Owasso Police Officer Howard K. Smith III, 52.
The death of Smith, a 26-year veteran of the Owasso police force, comes less than a month after the COVID-related death of Officer Edgar “Buddy” Pales, 54, a 28-year veteran of the Owasso department.
Carter said that prior to Smith’s death, the deaths of 179 police officers across the United States had been linked to COVID, making it the leading cause of deaths in the line of duty, followed by gunfire at 41.
Police Chief John Mars said the Sand Springs force’s COVID vaccination rate is approximately 55%.
“I think officers are tracking along with the rest of society,” he said. “Police officers are very in tune with people’s rights and respect their individual choices.
“I think we see less vaccinated younger officers due to when the COVID-19 pandemic began, most of the information indicated that it was not affecting the younger population,” he added.
Mars said he is hopeful that the number of new cases will continue to drop.
“The pandemic has caused multiple kinds of stress in the way we work and live our lives,” he said.
Carter agreed that officer vaccination rates likely are consistent with the percentages seen in the general public.
“I think, though, that officers are at greater risk due to the amount of public exposure” they have, he said.
“I also think that despite the rhetoric people may hear, officers are more in tune with people’s rights, and many interpret mandates for masks and vaccines to be an impingement upon people’s rights.”
No national statistics for COVID-19 vaccination rates specifically among first responders are available.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75.7% of adults in the United States have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 65% are fully vaccinated.