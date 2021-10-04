60% of Sand Springs city personnel reportedly vaccinated against COVID

Sixty percent of Sand Springs municipal employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, City Manager Mike Carter told city councilors at their Sept. 27 meeting.

Long an advocate of vaccination, Carter is pleased to have reached this vaccination rate voluntarily, with incentives, not mandates.

“You know what an advocate I am for vaccines,” he told the Leader on Friday, pointing to the three doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine, the tetanus shot and the flu shot he’s received this year.

“But even I have some trouble with the thought of firing people due to vaccination status.”

Instead, Carter has offered city employees who get vaccinated against COVID four hours of time off plus two weeks of COVID leave if they develop a breakthrough infection.

Staff members who have not been vaccinated would be required to use their own accrued time off in case of an infection.

“I think that incentives are better than fighting the perception of government overreach,” he said.

“We have a 60% vaccination rate of city employees. That’s about 10% more than what we’re showing in the area right now, so we think it’s been effective.”