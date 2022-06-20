58 years in the making, plaque commemorating Sand Springs schools' desegregation is dedicated

The dedication was months in the making, they said.

That’s technically true.

The formal unveiling of a plaque commemorating the desegregation of Charles Page High School had been scheduled for February, to coincide with Black History Month.

But, as happens, COVID numbers began to rise, and the ceremony needed to be postponed until it was safer to gather.

And it was even more months in the making in the sense that money was being raised for the plaque long before that planned February affair.

But in full transparency, Saturday’s plaque dedication was actually set in motion nearly six decades ago, when nine African American students took their first tenuous steps down the storied halls of Charles Page High School in August 1964.

Without that courageous, historic action, such a ceremony would never have happened. It would never have been needed.

More than 100 people turned out Saturday to dedicate the plaque, a gift from the Charles Page High School classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 to honor “the courage of their classmates” — Dollie Chambers, Cortez Johnson, Marcia Jones, Calvin Long, Keith Robinson, Marvin Stewart, Betty Towns, Douglas Westbrook and Vicki Westbrook.

Of the nine, two were able to make the ceremony — Cal Long and Betty Towns Jackson.

Bob Lemons, president of the Class of 1965, served as the master of ceremonies.

Not everyone who spoke Saturday was a Sandite, however.

James Russell graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa in 1962, but it was his role in the desegregation of Charles Page that has had a lasting impact on his life.

While Russell moved on after high school to attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman, his mother, who was working on the Keystone Dam project for the federal government, moved to Sand Springs to be closer to her job.

Russell — who was active in the civil rights movement through the NAACP and CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality — ended up spending his summer breaks in Sand Springs. He also took part in the Tulsa sit-ins in 1964.

“What a lot of people don’t know,” he said Saturday, “is that the first and last sit-ins of the modern civil rights movement occurred in Oklahoma.”

The first were the 1958 lunch-counter sit-ins led by Clara Luper in Oklahoma City. And the Tulsa sit-ins were among the last major demonstrations before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 became law.

Russell, a white kid who had been born in racially progressive New York, looked at Sand Springs’ schools — still segregated a decade after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that outlawed school segregation — and knew that integrating the school district had to be CORE’s next project.

Members knocked on doors in Sand Springs’ Black community and largely found support for the effort, although there was plenty of resistance, such as from teachers at the all-Black Booker T. Washington School, who rightly predicted that some of them would soon be out of their jobs.

But two people were integral to the success of the effort to move forward.

The Rev. Kenneth E. Ray provided vital community support for the campaign, as well as a physical location — his church — for the organizing meetings.

But it was Marques Haynes — a professional basketball player who had been born and raised in Sand Springs, who had graduated from Booker T., and who was, by 1964, a bona fide icon of the Harlem Globetrotters — who sealed the deal.

For Haynes, though, it wasn’t political; it was personal.

He spoke at the first organizing meeting. Although his years at Booker T. had been followed by great success, he said, he had never wanted to be a basketball player. He wanted to be a printer.

Booker T. didn’t have a printing program. But Charles Page did.

And that was the end of the discussion. The effort to integrate would move forward. An early agreement was reached with the school board, but the pact then collapsed.

The pro-integration group filed a complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and federal prosecutors then met with the school board.

The board quickly relented, and integration became a reality.

“This whole thing happened in three weeks,” Russell said Saturday. “It was a totally lightning event. I wish that all projects were that fast and successful.”

Russell said it was important to realize that “every person on that plaque took risks. I don’t know how you can make change like that without taking risks.”

But he also noted that the location of the events can’t be overlooked.

“There was a special edge to it around here because it was only 43 years since the Tulsa (Race) Massacre of 1921,” he said. "That meant that there were people in their 50s, 60s and 70s who had lived through those awful events.

“I mean — we were young,” he said. The Tulsa Race Massacre “probably seemed like the Civil War to us. But to them, it was very fresh.”

Probably about as fresh as 1964 is today to Russell, who was not unscathed by the campaign to integrate Charles Page.

“I would like to say that reaction in Sand Springs, that it was totally peaceful — it was not.”

He recalled threatening phone calls to his house and harassment to such an extent that his mother had to move back to Tulsa.

Even so, it’s hard not be satisfied with how things worked out, he said.

"I’m really, really happy, in talking to students, that it was a largely successful experience,” he said.

Cal Long was one of those students who can’t find a bad word to say about his two years at Charles Page as a member of the Class of 1966.

Long was a junior when he transferred from Booker T. Washington, and right away he made the basketball team.

He told the audience Saturday about being named Student of the Month in September of his senior year and about how his basketball coach had gotten him a tryout at Northern junior college in Tonkawa, where he made the team and was a starter his second year.

“I hadn’t planned to go to college, he said. "I was going to get a job and take care of my mom.

“So that had a strong impact on my life.”

But it wasn’t just one person who made things happen for Long and the others, and it was that “community of helpers” upon which he reflected Saturday.

“When I think about what we went through, I just wish my mom was here to see this,” he said. “I wish Mr. Westbrook was here to see this. I wish Rev. Ray was here to see this. I wish Marques Haynes was here to see this.

“They made all the same sacrifices that we did,” he said. “They really stepped up for us.”

The Rev. Ray’s son, Kenneth E. Ray Jr., told the audience that he was sure his late father “would salute the courage of Mr. Russell and all of the students.”

“I’m just proud today to represent him,” he said. “I believe that there’s a heaven, and I think that he’s here with us in spirit. So I want to say to him in spirit, ‘Daddy, you did good.’”

Betty Towns Jackson said she remembers being scared to go to school that first day, not knowing what to expect.

“But that fear soon diminished,” she said. “Sometimes I would hear the n-word — but ignored it. Although they directed the word toward the nine of us, we knew we weren’t the word they were calling us.”

Jackson moved away from Sand Springs for a time, but she later returned, and two of her three children graduated from Charles Page.

“I never thought when I walked up those steps almost 58 years ago that I would be a part of history and honored at this special ceremony,” she said.

“I’m grateful to be recognized as a part of the history of civil rights in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and I’m happy that each student can view the plaque and learn about Charles Page High’s role in American history.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.