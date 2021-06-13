$500 grant to help Sand Springs Animal Welfare feed shelter full of mouths

Sand Springs Animal Welfare has received a $500 “Feed the Shelters” grant from the Bissell Animal Foundation, and the extra money to buy pet food couldn’t come at a more critical time, as the shelter is bursting at the seams, Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said.

She said the shelter is overflowing with dogs, cats and kittens.

Arvidson asks residents to consider fostering for a short period of time if possible or even adopting a pet if there’s room for one in the home.

Time is of the essence, she added.

June is also Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

Spring is traditionally known as “kitten and puppy season” because it’s when so many unspayed cats and dogs give birth to new litters. This is especially true of “community cats” and stray dogs, which often end up at shelters or with rescue groups along with a handful of kittens or puppies needing new homes.

Arvidson said potential adopters through Sand Springs Animal Welfare will complete an adoption contract and are interviewed at the shelter so staff members can try to match them with the right pet.

Cat adoptions cost $50, and dog adoptions cost $75.

The adoption package includes a free month of coverage through a pet insurance group and a free week of online behavioral training.