4th Annual Rock ’n Rescue fundraiser set for Oct. 15

Few facets of daily life have been immune to the disruptions of the past 18 months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work of animal rescue organizations has certainly had its share, say organizers of STAR, the Sandite Team for Animal Rescue.
Besides calling an abrupt halt to adoption events, STAR and similar groups found themselves facing challenges with transporting adoptable pets out of state, allowing potential adopters inside rescue facilities and even finding volunteers to help with all the work while the virus ravaged the community.
But that doesn’t mean the organization stopped working.
Approximately 75 dogs and cats were still able to be placed on transports from Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter, to rescues out of state, often with STAR paying for the traveling animals’ required vaccinations, health certificates and other veterinary care.
STAR also continued to provide other financial assistance to Sand Springs Animal Welfare, paying for veterinary care, surgeries, medicine and special food for injured or ill animals; for spay and neuter surgeries; for flea and tick preventive; and for heartworm and parvovirus tests purchased through the SPCA.
But donations that funded these capabilities were harder than ever to come by. STAR even had to cancel fundraising events twice as COVID-19 continued to spread.
With fingers crossed for good luck, that will change next month, when STAR will host its fourth annual Rock ’n Rescue event.
For $50 per ticket, guests will enjoy a barbecue dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th West Ave.
The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, a cash bar and live entertainment by Jennifer and Pete Marriott.
The Marriotts’ collaboration has produced five CDs, including a new release of 17 songs chronicling their years together.
And they’re donating their performance for the evening to show their support for STAR.
“STAR helped us with a stray, very pregnant, dumped Brittany,” Jennifer Marriott said. “They took in Sweet Pea when I didn’t know what else to do. We didn’t have a fenced property.
“They found a foster for her, treated her for heartworms, and got her and her pups on a transport to Chicago, where she and the pups were taken in.”
Marriott said Sweet Pea was about the 10th dog to be dumped near their house in the country that summer and that she had no more friends who could still take on additional dogs.
STAR does “such needed and beautiful work — beautiful human beings doing beautiful things to make the world a better place,” she said.
“More than ever, right now, we need good, kind people doing good, kind things. And they are definitely doing all the good, kind things.”
For information about tickets to Rock ’n Rescue, message the STAR Facebook page or call Tammy Ervin at 918-260-5738 or Lisa Riggs at 918-606-4053.