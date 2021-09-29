4th Annual Rock ’n Rescue fundraiser set for Oct. 15

Few facets of daily life have been immune to the disruptions of the past 18 months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work of animal rescue organizations has certainly had its share, say organizers of STAR, the Sandite Team for Animal Rescue.

Besides calling an abrupt halt to adoption events, STAR and similar groups found themselves facing challenges with transporting adoptable pets out of state, allowing potential adopters inside rescue facilities and even finding volunteers to help with all the work while the virus ravaged the community.

But that doesn’t mean the organization stopped working.

Approximately 75 dogs and cats were still able to be placed on transports from Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter, to rescues out of state, often with STAR paying for the traveling animals’ required vaccinations, health certificates and other veterinary care.

STAR also continued to provide other financial assistance to Sand Springs Animal Welfare, paying for veterinary care, surgeries, medicine and special food for injured or ill animals; for spay and neuter surgeries; for flea and tick preventive; and for heartworm and parvovirus tests purchased through the SPCA.