41st Street between 49th and 57th west avenues to close Dec. 6 for 120 days

In conjunction with the expansion of the Gilcrease Expressway, 41st Street between 49th and 57th west avenues is scheduled for closure for 120 days beginning Dec. 6.

Motorists in the area will need to find alternate routes during the period.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, which is building the highway extension, said in September that it was 72% complete.

The project consists of five miles of new four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.

It will add a new route across the Arkansas River west of downtown Tulsa.

The $336 million stretch of road is expected to be opened in May or June 2022, the OTA said.

