4 found dead in Sand Springs apparent triple murder-suicide

SAND SPRINGS — Four people — a couple and their two young children — were found dead in a residence Saturday afternoon in what police initially believe to be a triple murder-suicide.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the residence in the Sunburst Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

She had been expecting to babysit the children but had been unable to reach anyone on the phone to confirm the plan, he said.

Enzbrenner said police were not yet ready to release the cause of death, but he said “it was obvious they were deceased” to medical personnel who arrived at the scene.

The victims' names had not been released by late Saturday.

Enzbrenner said he did not know if a weapon was found in the residence.

He said the victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were “all over the house.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enzbrenner said witnesses told police that they had heard a commotion at the victims’ home between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, which he described as loud banging, “like furniture being thrown around.”