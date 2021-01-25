3 new Sand Springs police officers sworn in

Three new Sand Springs police officers were sworn in Monday night at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council.

The new officers are Kristen Dalgleish, Hunter Garrison and Mathew Donsife.

Police Chief Mike Carter said the action was ceremonial, noting that Donsife has actually been on duty for nearly a year.

“We have the official swearing-in when they get to work,” he said, “but this is so – well, typically, anyway – they can have family members come.”

Carter said the ceremony had been delayed in the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would ease up enough to have that typical joyous celebration, but when it didn’t, officials decided to move forward anyway.

Dalgleish – who is the daughter of Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish – Garrison and Donsife bring the Sand Springs police force to 33 officers.

The department is authorized for 34, but two new officers are being sought, including one to replace Carter, who will take over March 1 as Sand Springs’ new city manager.

The new officers completed their preparation for duty through the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET.

