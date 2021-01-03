2020 in review: Here are the year's top local entertainment stories

In no particular order, here are candidates:
Sundance in Tulsa
The prestigious Sundance Film Festival, staged annually in Park City, Utah, announced in December that it is bringing its 2021 festival to 20 cinemas across the United States, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.
The new wrinkle was added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, Circle Cinema will be an official “satellite” screen for the festival in Tulsa. Films will screen, alongside programming from local directors and artists. The Admiral Twin Drive-in has been secured as an additional venue for larger screenings.
‘Watchmen’ triumphant
“Watchmen,” the HBO series set in an alternate version of Tulsa with a story that mixed elements of vigilante justice with racial injustice and even included a re-enactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was a big winner at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.
The Damon Lindelof-created series was the leader in nominations going into the Emmys, and it took top prizes that included best limited series, best actress in that same category for Regina King and best supporting actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
“Watchmen” also won a Peabody Award, which recognizes socially conscious storytelling. Lindelof dedicated the award to those who died in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. He also donated $19,021 toward construction of a history center in Tulsa about the 1921 events. His donation was matched by Oklahoma Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Ron Howard family pays it forward
Duncan-born filmmaker and actor Ron Howard talked about his family’s Oklahoma roots during a Tulsa World interview after his family provided a $90,000 gift to the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts at the University of Oklahoma. The gift established, in the names of parents Rance and Jean Howard, a scholarship that will benefit students who attend OU’s Helmerich School of Drama and who come from rural areas in Oklahoma and beyond.
‘Oklahoma’ wins Grammy
The Keb’ Mo’ album “Oklahoma” was a winner at the 62nd Grammy Awards in the category of best Americana album.
The inspiration for the album’s title track was a 2013 trip to Oklahoma for a benefit with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. During the visit, Keb’ Mo’ (who wrote the song with Tulsa-born Dara Tucker) was introduced to the devastation that can be caused by a tornado.
“I thought about what it must be like to live in Oklahoma and all the great people that have come from Oklahoma,” he said on his official site, kebmo.com.
There was an Oklahoma connection in the category of best opera recording. Composer Tobias Picker’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was the winner of best opera recording. The award goes to conductor (Gil Rose), album producers and principal soloists. Picker has served as artistic director of the Tulsa Opera since 2016.
Admiral Twin re-embraced
We’re beyond the golden age of drive-in theaters nationally, but the still-active Admiral Twin reasserted itself as a go-to spot for entertainment in the era of social distancing.
In addition to showing movies, the Admiral Twin was utilized for other activities, including concerts.
Victory dance
“Minari,” an immigrant drama that was filmed in the Tulsa area in the summer of 2019, swept the top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival when it won the Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Audience Award.
The production worked closely with the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office and the Oklahoma Film Commission ahead of shooting in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Broken Arrow for more than a month.
‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘
It was announced early in 2020 that “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a movie adaptation of a book about the murders of Osage Nation citizens for oil money in the 1920s, was set to begin filming in March in the Osage Nation and Osage County.
Then came COVID-19 and the movie industry hit the pause button. In August, a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation quoted Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, leader of the Osage tribe, in reporting that filming could begin in the Pawhuska area in 2021.
Projects announced for historic anniversary
Bitter Root, a comic book series that is connected to Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, won the comic industry version of an Oscar when it was named best continuing series at the 2020 Will Eisner Awards.
Projects are ramping up in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the race massacre, including multiple documentaries (NBA superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook each are backing one) and musical endeavors.
Oklahoma hip-hop artists are partnering to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with a multimedia hip-hop project titled “Fire in Little Africa.”
Produced with support of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center, “Fire in Little Africa” features a hip-hop album, a documentary, a podcast and an educational curriculum.
Meanwhile, One Tulsa and Hidden Beach Recordings are partnering for a multigenre and multigenerational music compilation (“1921: The Sound of Black Wall Street”) that will commemorate the 100th anniversary and share a unifying message.
‘Tiger King’s’ reign
One week after much of the country shut down in March in an effort to forestall the first of what would be several COVID-19 surges, Netflix debuted a seven-part documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
The series was a deep look into the lives and alleged crimes of a small, closely connected and sensationally sketchy group of people who — for one twisted reason or another — were obsessed with big cats.
At the center was Joe Exotic, a mullet-sporting, gun-toting, profanity-spewing, no underwear-wearing gay polygamist and ex-candidate for governor of Oklahoma who ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, where he presided over an ever-increasing number of lions, tigers, bears and other less-than-domesticated creatures.
Through much of the spring, the series was the most popular on the streaming service and prompted a great many Oklahomans to take to social media and insist that Joe Exotic was most certainly NOT representative of the Sooner State as a whole.
Even so, there was something strangely prophetic about “Tiger King.” It was a reality show about a fellow craving attention who, through sheer ego and cussedness, thought he had the ability to control something immensely powerful and potentially lethal, without any concern about the consequences that arose when that control was shown to be nothing more than one more delusion. Or maybe we’re just reading too much into just another sad and silly TV show.
Restaurant resilience
The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and the ever-shifting regulations, requirements and restrictions with which they have had to deal to keep the doors open and the bills paid.
But in spite of all this, a number of local restaurants went beyond offering take-home meals by providing fellow citizens with household and pantry staples, from eggs and milk to toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Others provided frontline workers, from first responders to hospital staff members, with free meals.
And to further prove that hope springs eternal, a number of new restaurants have opened during the pandemic months, from doughnut shops to fine-dining establishments.
The arts pirouette
Tulsa’s arts organizations were forced to cancel most of their activities for the first half 2020, as social distancing requirements meant that the traditional practice of putting on shows before an audience simply wasn’t feasible.
Yet, creative people come up with creative solutions. Tulsa Opera recast the opera “Rigoletto” from 17th-century Italy to a modern-day baseball club, when it staged its original adaptation of Verdi’s tragedy at the Tulsa Drillers’ ONEOK Field. The city’s two orchestras, the Tulsa Symphony and the Signature Symphony, also presented concerts at ONEOK Field.
And all groups found ways to make the most of virtual programming, from the Orbit Initiative staging a “Zoom theater” of “Hamlet” to Chamber Music Tulsa showcasing artists in online concerts.
BOK Center goes silent, music industry adjusts
KISS was scheduled to perform March 12 at BOK Center. Workers labored overnight to get the venue set up for the band’s farewell tour. Then came word that equipment was being reloaded onto tour trucks. Is the show on or is it off?
With concerts nationwide grinding to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KISS announced only hours before show time that it would follow suit. The show was postponed and the reloaded trucks left town. Entertainment news of the next few days was dominated by cancellations and postponements.
BOK Center has hosted other events but hasn’t been home to a concert since. KISS has rescheduled its Tulsa show for 2021. BOK Center will have a different general manager when next a concert is held at the venue. Casey Sparks announced in November that she was resigning to pursue an opportunity in another city. She joined another former BOK Center general manager, Jeff Nickler, and they will be in charge of a new arena in Austin, Texas.
Other concert venues have adjusted to the pandemic by staging socially distanced or virtual shows. Meanwhile, people in the music industry — those whose livelihoods are linked to having gigs — were among the hardest hit during the pandemic.
‘Reservation Dogs‘
FX announced that it has ordered the series “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy series set in rural Oklahoma.
The shot-in-Okmulgee pilot was written by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, whose films include “Thor: Ragnarok.” Both are among executive producers.
Cox Business Convention Center gets $55 million facelift
A grand reopening for the Cox Business Convention Center took place in August.
The $55 million renovation complemented the existing convention center, built in 1962, and provided major venue upgrades as part of Vision 2025.
