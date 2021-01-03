2020 in review: Here are the year's top local entertainment stories

The series was a deep look into the lives and alleged crimes of a small, closely connected and sensationally sketchy group of people who — for one twisted reason or another — were obsessed with big cats.

At the center was Joe Exotic, a mullet-sporting, gun-toting, profanity-spewing, no underwear-wearing gay polygamist and ex-candidate for governor of Oklahoma who ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, where he presided over an ever-increasing number of lions, tigers, bears and other less-than-domesticated creatures.

Through much of the spring, the series was the most popular on the streaming service and prompted a great many Oklahomans to take to social media and insist that Joe Exotic was most certainly NOT representative of the Sooner State as a whole.

Even so, there was something strangely prophetic about “Tiger King.” It was a reality show about a fellow craving attention who, through sheer ego and cussedness, thought he had the ability to control something immensely powerful and potentially lethal, without any concern about the consequences that arose when that control was shown to be nothing more than one more delusion. Or maybe we’re just reading too much into just another sad and silly TV show.

Restaurant resilience