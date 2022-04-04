2019 flood buyout meeting set Wednesday evening in Sand Springs

The first of four meetings about a FEMA buyout of Tulsa County homes that were flooded in May 2019 will take place Wednesday evening in Sand Springs.

The county announced last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has made $14.7 million more in disaster recovery grants available to homeowners whose residences were damaged by the flooding nearly three years ago.

The flooding along the Arkansas River submerged hundreds of homes and businesses from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa, as well as elsewhere.

At a May 2021 meeting with about 50 Sand Springs-area residents, primarily representing the Meadow Valley, Town and Country and Candlestick Beach neighborhoods, Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith succinctly encapsulated the damage.

The rain in 2019 “started May 18, with additional rainfall and tornadoes to follow. By May 24, our neighborhoods were taking on water,” she said. “The totality of this flooding crossed over a dozen counties in four states, and losses totaled $3 billion. Over a thousand homes were inundated; so right here (in and around Sand Springs), we had over 300.”

Also at that wide-ranging, sometimes-heated meeting, Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, told the audience, “Buyouts usually take anywhere from three to five years, … (and) we’re two years in, so we’re actually moving along at a pretty good pace.”

The buyout program announced last week is in the preliminary stages, according to the county, and the meetings are intended to provide information about the application process as well as details about the timeline and scope of the effort.

The pre-application process is being handled by the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

Following the public meetings, Tulsa County and TAEMA will vet and prioritize — if needed — all pre-applications to identify the amount of funding needed. The information will be used to request disaster recovery funds from FEMA.

For more information, including a link to the pre-application form, go online to tulsacounty.org.

Tulsa World staff writer Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

