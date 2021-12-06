2 new deaths bring Sand Springs' COVID toll to 109

COVID-19 infections continued to decline across the Tulsa metro area for the seven-day reporting period ending Dec. 1, but additional deaths were reported in four municipalities.

Two additional deaths were reported for the city of Sand Springs, even as active infections were down by 25, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health released by the City Manager’s Office.

The city’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 109.

Five additional deaths were reported in the city of Tulsa during the reporting period, as were one additional death each in Sapulpa and Bixby.

