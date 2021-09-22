$2 million governor's mansion renovation nearly complete

The house is home to some historic items, such as the original $31 million check used to pay for the Turner Turnpike in 1951.

“We have really collected some neat things like that,” she said.

Stitt said she enjoyed the project, adding it was like bringing something back to life and restoring a work of art without letting anyone know you had been there.

After Gov. Kevin Stitt was inaugurated in January 2019, Sarah Stitt and the first family stayed in Tulsa so their children could finish school.

They then moved to the Centennial House, a home in Oklahoma City at 6500 N. Kelley Ave. The facility is owned by the Oklahoma National Guard.

They moved into the mansion six or seven months ago.

“We wanted our children to experience living on the mansion grounds, because I think this is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Sarah Stitt said.

She said she wants Oklahoma to feel connected to the mansion because it is so historic and the home of Oklahoma.

“Some of my favorite memories of my children when they were younger was coming here in third and fourth grade and touring the governor’s mansion,” the first lady said.