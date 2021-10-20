100 dead: Sand Springs surpasses grim COVID milestone

Sand Springs surpassed a grim milestone Wednesday, when the city’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic reached 100.
The number represents an increase of four deaths over the previous-seven day reporting period after three consecutive weeks of seeing the death toll grow by one person each week.
The Sand Springs Leader will pay tribute in December to city residents who have died of COVID-19, and we need your help.
“I would have expected us to have one (additional death), but I think four is our share of that backlog,” City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday.
He was referring to an announcement Monday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that it would be adding 1,053 COVID-19 deaths to the state’s cumulative data this week following an annual review process to finalize numbers for the federal government.
Still, Carter has known for some time that the city of Sand Springs likely would top 100 COVID deaths by the end of this year.
“It’s unfortunate that we’ve lost 100 people,” he said. “I think the fatigue has hit all communities. When you go places, you see less people masking.
“The emphasis has been on vaccinations, as I think it should be, because I think we’re going to have to learn to live with this in some regard. It’s not going to just be over.”
According to state Health Department data released Wednesday by Carter’s office, the city’s current infection rate is down 14 cases over the previous reporting period. In fact, active infections declined in all 10 municipalities in the Tulsa metro area.
But deaths were up in all 10 cities, too.
For Sand Springs, this week is the 13th-consecutive reporting period in which city deaths have increased by one or more, according to data released by Carter’s office.
But for Carter, the more alarming numbers right now are those from health-care settings.
He pointed to Hillcrest Healthcare System, which reported 44 COVID hospitalizations in the seven-day reporting period, with 37 of those representing unvaccinated people.
Twenty of those people were in the intensive care unit, and all 20 were unvaccinated, he said.
“When you have 20 people in ICU and all 20 are unvaccinated, that’s very telling,” he said. “The percentage of deaths in unvaccinated people is also telling.”
Vaccination “is the key to us living with this,” he said, adding that it's tragic that some people are reaching that conclusion only through seeing their loved ones become sick and die.
Still, “whatever the method is that causes people to go get vaccinated, I think that’s the key.”
Carter said he’s glad to see active infections on the decline again this week after cases rose in five of the 10 metro-area municipalities in the previous reporting period.
“I’m glad that this week we’re back to declining. I think we’re going to have those weeks that we have small blips.
“My worry is that in the future we get a (COVID) variant that is not reactive to the vaccination,” he said. “We could come across a variant that does not react.
“We’ve just got to take it one day at a time, Carter said. “I rely on the same medical people that everyone else does, and my doctor has made it clear to me” how we get through this pandemic:
“Wash your hands; socially distance; wear a mask when you cannot socially distance. And above all, get vaccinated.”
As a whole for the current reporting period, the Tulsa metro area showed a decrease of 464 active cases with 153 additional deaths, undoubtedly an artificially high number related to the state’s data adjustment of 1,053 previous deaths that had not yet been classified as COVID-related.
A former state epidemiologist in March acknowledged that the state had fallen behind in reporting COVID deaths by about 2,500 deaths.
On a day in early April, the state performed another data dump of unreported COVID deaths that totaled 1,716 as it worked to get caught up while the cold-weather surge was waning.
Jolianne Stone, the latest state epidemiologist, said most of the 1,053 deaths in the latest adjustment were straightforward to confirm as attributable to COVID.
She added that the state is confident that its reconciled data reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “adequately and accurately reflects” the COVID deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic’s beginning.
The CDC’s provisional COVID-19 death count was 10,795 deaths for Oklahoma as of last Wednesday, which was 1,393 more than the state’s reported 9,402.
Stone said the state Health Department has implemented a process to try to remain as close to the CDC’s provisional death data as possible and not fall behind again.
Tulsa World staff writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.