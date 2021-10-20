100 dead: Sand Springs surpasses grim COVID milestone

Sand Springs surpassed a grim milestone Wednesday, when the city’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic reached 100.

The number represents an increase of four deaths over the previous-seven day reporting period after three consecutive weeks of seeing the death toll grow by one person each week.

Leader wants to remember Sand Springs loved ones lost to COVID The Sand Springs Leader will pay tribute in December to city residents who have died of COVID-19, and we need your help.

“I would have expected us to have one (additional death), but I think four is our share of that backlog,” City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday.

He was referring to an announcement Monday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that it would be adding 1,053 COVID-19 deaths to the state’s cumulative data this week following an annual review process to finalize numbers for the federal government.

Still, Carter has known for some time that the city of Sand Springs likely would top 100 COVID deaths by the end of this year.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve lost 100 people,” he said. “I think the fatigue has hit all communities. When you go places, you see less people masking.

“The emphasis has been on vaccinations, as I think it should be, because I think we’re going to have to learn to live with this in some regard. It’s not going to just be over.”